Cooler Master Adds New V Gold Series Power Supply Units to its Lineup

Five years after the original V series was launched, Cooler Master has announced new V Gold series power supplies in 650W to 750W capacities offering users 80 Plus Gold level efficiency rating. The new V Gold PSUs include a semi-fanless mode for quiet low load operations and a fully modular design. Priced at $129.99 and $139.99 respectively for the 650W and 750W models, these new devices are targeting the premium power supply market.

According to the Cooler Master website, but not listed the press release, the V Gold series may add 550W and 850W models down the road as they are listed/pictured on the site, but without pricing nor availability details. The 650W and 750W models can be purchased now from the CMStore for $129.99 and $139.99.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The PSU's chassis varies little from the existing V series units on the outside with its familiar black color and honeycomb venting allowing air to come in through the 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan and out the back. The backside of the unit has a simple on/off switch as well as a button to engage hybrid fan mode. Hybrid fan mode on the V Gold series keeps the fan off until it hits the 40% load mark running 100% silent until that point. On the RGB LED front, look elsewhere as these do not have any.

The V Gold series moved from 18AWG to 16AWG flat cables yielding less resistance from heat. This reduction in heat resistance is said to improve efficiency and stability according to the Cooler Master marketing. Both the 650W and 750W SKUs include a single ATX 24-pin and dual EPS (4+4 and 8-pin) for the motherboard and CPU as well as a legacy 4-pin FDD cable. Both models include two 6+2-pin PCIe cables for video cards. Where these differ is in the SATA and peripheral/Molex cables with the 650W including two SATA cables and one peripheral cable, the 750W model has more at three and two.



Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Other features include a half-bridge LLC resonant converter and DC-DC technology along with 100% Japanese capacitors to help the PSU deliver stable voltage. Additionally, both include OVP/OPP/SCP/OCP/UVP/OTP protections. As far as 12V output goes, the 650W model is listed at 54A while the 750W model has 62A both using a single 12V rail design. Cooler Master backs the new PSUs with a long 10-year warranty.