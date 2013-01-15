Trending

Gorilla Glass 3 Put to the Test

By

Now even tougher.

Corning teased a Gorilla Glass 3 announcement just before CES, and at the show we were able to capture a live demo of the new surface material.

New for this third generation of Gorilla Glass is something Corning calls "Native Damage Resistance," which provides improved durability to withstand deep scratches and cracks in the glass. Corning says that, compared to its previous offerings, Gorilla Glass 3 provides enhanced scratch resistance, reduced scratch visibility, and better retained strength once a scratch occurs.

Check out the demo we caught from the CES show floor:

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 15 January 2013 23:47
    Flexible screens technology will render this obsolete.
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 15 January 2013 23:50
    house70Flexible screens technology will render this obsolete.I disagree. Flexi screens may be better when it comes to breaking but they will be very susceptible to scratches and marks.
    Reply
  • coupe 15 January 2013 23:57
    Not the most exciting part of technology, but amazing nonetheless.
    Reply
  • dark_knight33 16 January 2013 00:09
    Flexible screens won't work as well for larger devices.

    It's nice to see real innovation in a tech market that isn't being hampered by endless patent disputes. The glass has come a long way, and I look forward to never needing a screen protector again.
    Reply
  • phatboe 16 January 2013 00:12
    I was hoping he was going say that big screen TV had GG3 and was going to bash that TV with a bat.
    Reply
  • halcyon 16 January 2013 00:15
    I'd so rather have GG3 on my device than a flexible display...the more scratch/blemish/damage-proof the better. However, maybe GG4 or 5 will be both flexible and strong.
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 16 January 2013 00:18
    I'e got nearly 2 years on my iPhone 4, it's got a few digs/scratches on the back but the front is still pristine - and I don't use a protector (I got the thing because it's small and light, adding a bulky enclousure would have defeate the purpose). I'm now upgrading to a Razr Maxx HD... hopefully that holds up as well.
    Reply
  • whiteodian 16 January 2013 00:23
    If only they could keep it from shattering when you drop your phone. Hasn't happened to me yet (knock on wood), but I know people that it does. I agree with the others who point out that the flexible screen will not be durable at all as far as scratching etc. A really good phone idea would be to design it so the glass part of the screen could be easily removed for replacement. Just order a glass piece for your phone $19.99 or something. Take out a few screws. Remove bezel. Remove damaged glass. Insert new glass and replace pieces.
    Reply
  • halcyon 16 January 2013 00:25
    10429130 said:
    I'e got nearly 2 years on my iPhone 4, it's got a few digs/scratches on the back but the front is still pristine - and I don't use a protector (I got the thing because it's small and light, adding a bulky enclousure would have defeate the purpose). I'm now upgrading to a Razr Maxx HD... hopefully that holds up as well.
    I was going to ask why the Razor Maxx HD as opposed to an S3 or Note II but yeah, the Maxx HD should be more durable, especially since you don't like cases. You could go with an S3 and a full-body Zach Invisible Shield.
    Reply
  • TeraMedia 16 January 2013 00:49
    Wow - transparent aluminum! Well, alumina-silicate, anyway. It's amusing to think that every patent Apple might ever file has already been demonstrated on Star Trek.
    Reply