Intel Donates Masks to Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Intel announced on its blog yesterday that it will be sourcing and donating more than 1 million masks, gloves and other materials intended for its factories to healthcare workers to help combat shortages due to coronavirus.

“We will donate masks, gloves, face shield and other gear that we have sources from our factory stock and emergency supplies,” Intel's global public affairs director, Todd Brady, said on Intel’s blog. “And we’ll continue to look for additional sources of personal protective equipment that we can source and donate as quickly as possible to meet our commitment of more than a million items.”

This comes shortly after Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan tweeted out that the company is currently converting its factories to make surgical masks, with a similar goal of donating 1 million units.

Intel is also contributing directly to COVID-19 relief, having announced a $1,000,000 donation to the International Red Cross in January. “Where possible, current and future donations will be made through local health authorities that can determine the areas of greatest need,” states the Intel blog.