Amazon Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Amazon told GeekWire on Wednesday that an employee who worked from its Seattle headquarters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.
The employee reportedly went home sick on February 25 before testing positive for COVID-19 at a later date. Amazon told GeekWire it is "supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine" and that it notified other workers of the diagnosis.
Amazon told GeekWire that it's performing "enhanced deep cleaning and sanitization” at the affected office. It also reportedly told employees that if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to not to come into work for the time being.
Unfortunately it seems that getting tested for COVID-19 can be more difficult than expected, as one Seattle resident said on Twitter. The tweets inspired a thread on the Seattle subreddit that includes testimony from users backing up the claims.
The CDC said on its website that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted "between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)" and "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes."
"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes," the CDC said, "but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."
Wanna bet is going to happen next? No one is going to want to touch an amazon package.
I think we're a week away from someone in an industry that doesn't provide sick leave showing symptoms and infecting a ton of people in a major US city -- specifically Seattle. There are lessons to be learned here, again, but leaders didn't learn them back with H1N1.
Yeah, seems like just a reinforcement of "we're gonna half-ass it because we were short-sighted and selfish" and then we have a huge problem.
This is not just at the job level, but clearly, at least in the US and China, on the government level. Either saving face, or justifying personal greed, were the altars upon which health-safety was sacrificed.
Or, to put it squarely on the typical attitude of too many of us in the US: "Heh, see? China doesn't have any of them pesky government regulations! Why can't we be the same?"
Be careful what you wish for...
Seattle companies are usually pretty good about giving sick leave, but the city is behind the curve on adopting toxic Silicon Valley Techbro culture - so nobody who wants to keep their job will actually use that leave under any circumstances.
Also, the problems caused the city supporting densely-packed homeless encampments are real and dangerous.