Corsair's 240mm Hydro H100i RGB Platinum Liquid Cooler is $40 Off

You can now find Corsair's H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooler for $119.99 at Best Buy, a nice $40 savings for the Prime Day season. The cooler brings the RGB bling with 24 addressable LEDs, but it isn't exactly new tech - we first reviewed the coolers back in 2018. However, the design has stood the test of time and offers broad compatibility with both Intel and AMD CPUs, so it's remained popular.

Corsair took its original 240mm H100i, a cooler with a long record for reliability, and added 24 addressable RGB LEDs controlled by the company's iCue software, to add a more stylish and customizable look.

The two 400-2400 RPM fans offer 75 cubic feet per minute of airflow, which helps not only dissipate heat from the CPU but also keep air moving through your case. The 37 dBA noise level rating is low enough that you won't notice it under most operating conditions, and the cooler supports both Intel and AMD platforms with LGA1156, AM2, LGA1366, AM3, LGA1155, LGA2011, FM1, FM2, LGA1150, LGA2011-3, LGA1151, AM4, LGA2066, and TR4 sockets, covering the bases for all modern (and some older) platforms.

You also get a five-year warranty in exchange for your hard-earned dollars, making this a solid choice to cool your system.