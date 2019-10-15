Corsair Announces New Corsair One and Vengeance PC Models

Corsair has updated its Corsair One lineup of PCs which are designed to be as small as possible. The Corsair One i145 and i164 and the Corsair One Pro i182 are closely related to their predecessors in both shape and size as well as specifications; both PCs still stick to Intel 9th-Gen CPUs and Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs.

The gaming-focused i145 and i164 offer mainstream Intel 9th-Gen CPUs: the Core i7-9700K for the i145, and the i9-9900K for the i164. They also feature some of Nvidia’s highest-end RTX GPUs; the 2080 and 2080 Ti, respectively.

Corsair didn't opt for the newer RTX 2080 Super, but in either case, the performance difference is negligible between the two GPUs. Both of these PCs offer 32GB of RAM (just in case 16GB wasn’t quite enough), a 960GB NVMe SSD, and a 2TB HDD. These PCs do, of course, have some RGB accents, as well.

Corsair also announced the Vengeance 5181 and 5182, which are gaming PCs that focus more on looks and affordability rather than impressive size. Aside from storage, the 5181 and 5182 utilize almost the same hardware: a Core i7-9700 (non-K, so not overclockable), the newer RTX 2070 Super, and 16GB of RAM. The storage solution is the primary difference between these two PCs; the 5181 uses a single 960GB NVMe SSD, whereas the 5182 uses both a 480GB and a 2TB HDD.

The Vengeance series use a standard PC case, Corsair’s own Crystal 280X chassis, which features tempered glass panels to show off all the RGB Corsair has put on the fans, on the liquid cooler, and all over the case itself. These lights are all controllable with Corsair’s iCUE software, which can also be used to customize Corsair cooler settings (such as the pump speed or fan speed), and other Corsair products like keyboards and headsets.

The Pro i182 is workstation-focused and delivers the same GPU, SSD, and HDD as the i164, but doubles the RAM from 32GB to 64GB and uses the X299 high end desktop chipset alongside the Core i9-9920X, which is Intel’s 12-core SkyLake-X workstation CPU. This is all in the same form factor as the other gaming-focused systems.

The updated Corsair One starts at $2899, and the One Pro at $4199. The Vengeance starts at $1899. These PCs all come with a two-year warranty and lifetime 24/7 support. They can be bought right now on Corsair’s website.