Corsair's Carbide 175R Case With Tempered Glass Now Costs Just $30

If you need a case for your budget gaming build, look no further. Corsair's Carbide 175R chassis with tempered glass now costs just $30 with NewEgg's latest deal, making it among the cheapest tempered glass cases I've ever seen.

Corsair Carbide 175R Case: Was $70, Now $30

After a $20 rebate card, Corsair's Carbide 175R with tempered glass now costs just $30, making it an excellent, classy jacket for budget builds.

View Deal

The chassis features a standard 'compact' ATX layout, with support for up to an ATX motherboard and GPUs up to 330mm long in the main compartment, along with a 180 mm PSU and two 3.5-inch drives under the PSU shroud. Two 2.5-inch SSDs fit behind the motherboard tray, and with that, your system is complete.

The chassis has a clean exterior with minimal styling, and -- brace yourself -- despite its $30 price point, it comes with RGB! Okay, the RGB is comprised of the Corsair logo that's backlit by an RGB fan, but nevertheless, it's RGB!

For cooling, you'll therefore want to add a fan at the exhaust spot, or rely on an AIO to take care of some extra exhaust along the way, but all things considered, this is a relatively complete case that offers everything you need in a budget build -- and thanks to the slab of tempered glass on the side, it won't look cheap.

For more cases, check out our best cases lists.