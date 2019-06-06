Beauty In Simplicity: Corsair Carbide 270R Available for $30

(Image credit: Corsair)

The windowed version of the Corsair Carbide 270R, which usually sells for $74.99 on Newegg, has gone on sale for $29.99, after discounts and a $20 rebate. You have three days to contemplate whether to drop the hammer.

The Corsair Carbide 270R is mid-tower PC case that has a strong emphasis on minimalism. The case is made of steel and comes with an acrylic side window to expose the interior of your system. The Carbide 270R has a 509 x 210 x 460mm (L x W x H) footprint. Connectivity on the front panel consists of two USB 3.0 ports and a pair of 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks.

Despite its compact design, the Carbide 270R is capable of accommodating the latest hardware without hiccups. The case accepts Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX motherboards. There are seven expansion slots inside the Carbide 270R, and you can install graphics cards up to 370mm in length. Storage options on the case include two 2.5-inch drive bays for SSDs and two 3.5-inch drive bays for conventional hard drives.

The Carbide 270R comes with one 120mm front intake fan with red LED lighting and one 120mm rear exhaust fan. Nevertheless, it still provides quite a few cooling options for liquid cooling aficionados. The case can house a 360mm radiator up front, a 240mm radiator at the top of the case or a 120mm radiator at the rear. If air cooling is more your thing, there is enough clearance space for CPU air coolers up to a height of 170mm.

Corsair backs the Carbide 270R with a limited two-year warranty.

For tips on how to select a PC case and our current favorites on the market, check out our Best PC Cases page.