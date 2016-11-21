Trending

Corsair Unveils Three Mid-Tower Cases For The Holidays

By

Days before the start of the holiday shopping season, Corsair revealed three additional mid-tower cases--the 570X RGB, 460X RGB, and 270R--to its ATX lineup. The 570X RGB and 460X RGB are additions to the new Crystal Series class; the 270R is the latest case in the Carbide Series.

If you want to show off your build from every angle, the 570X RGB and 460X RGB are viable candidates for the right chassis. As the names suggest, both come with three 120mm RGB fans (the SP120 model from Corsair) as well as a built-in controller for the lights. The main difference between the two cases is that the 570X RGB has tempered glass on all four sides while the 460X RGB has the same tempered glass on only the front and left panels. The 570X also offers removable fan trays so that you can easily install up to six cooling fans in addition to a PSU cover. Even though it might not have fan trays, the 460X does have a modular PSU cover as well as another cover for your 3.5" hard drives.

For the somewhat low-profile approach, you can opt for the 270R, which has a smaller side window panel, or you can also get the same model without the window. If you choose the former, it comes with a 120mm red-lit LED from the company’s AF series as well as a 120mm exhaust fan. (The latter choice comes only with the exhaust fan.) The 270R also comes with a PSU cover. However, it only conceals the PSU from the windowed side--if you open the right-side panel, you can see the power supply.

Corsair Cases570X RGB460X RGB270R
Dimensions (H x W x D)480mm x 234mm x 512mm440mm x 220mm x 464mm509mm x 210mm x 460mm
Form-FactorMid-TowerMid-TowerMid-Tower
Motherboard supportMini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX (up to 272mm)Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATXMini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX
Maximum GPU length370mm370mm370mm
Maximum CPU cooler height170mm170mm170mm
Maximum PSU length225mm220mm225mm
Expansion slots777
Drive bays2x 3.5-inch drives2x 2.5-inch drives2x 3.5-inch drives3x 2.5-inch drives2x 3.5-inch drives2x 2.5-inch drives
I/O3x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack2x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack2x USB 3.0 ports1x headphone jack1x microphone jack
Fan cooling optionsFront: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mmFront: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mmFront: 3x 120mm or 2x 140mmTop: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mmRear: 1x 120mm
Radiator cooling optionsFront: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 240mmRear: 120mmFront: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 240mmRear: 120mmFront: 120mm, 140mm, 280mm or 360mmTop: 120mm or 240mmRear: 120mm

The 570X RGB, 460X RGB, and 270R are now available for purchase, and come with a two-year warranty. The cases will cost you $120, $140 and $70, respectively.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • shrapnel_indie 21 November 2016 17:48
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-crystal-570x-tempered-glass-atx-case,4825.html
    Reply
  • nebun 21 November 2016 19:47
    ugly and where is the support for the DVD/Bluray player...or some kind of internal card reader????...FAIL....please, don't tell me that no one uses DVDs...I DO
    Reply
  • kyee7k 21 November 2016 20:14
    Please update your old cases like the 550D and 650D, as well as provide a normal version of the 600Q.
    Reply
  • thisguy365 21 November 2016 20:38
    18897945 said:
    ugly and where is the support for the DVD/Bluray player...or some kind of internal card reader????...FAIL....please, don't tell me that no one uses DVDs...I DO

    Then this isnt the case for you. Lots of people dont need those things.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 November 2016 23:36
    Meh, I get it. Why shouldn't Corsair jump on the tempered glass rgb bandwagon too? Hoping this increasingly tacky, vanity-catering, needlessly expensive trend dies out is surely useless. But, one can still at least hope solid metal cases won't die out altogether. For those of us left who couldn't care less about showing off their unnecessarily shiny, blinky components (you know, that blink for no reason other than to blink), and still value actual quality and solid construction over flashy lights and glass or plastic. =D
    Reply
  • lunyone 22 November 2016 03:59
    Yeah give me a good quality under-toned case with good features and I'm there (Fractal Design generally fits this bill). I like the tempered glass look, but for me I don't need the bling :) I like quality $40-60 cases for my computing needs. Of coarse if I were to ever build a HTPC I would like a quality smaller case.
    Reply
  • sillynilly 22 November 2016 19:16
    I have been running the Tou for a couple of years now and back then tempered glass was so taboo! Not many cases had it and if they did it was a small window (or worse yet - cheap plastic of some kind). Now almost full tempered glass is everywhere. I do love the inWin designs!
    Reply
  • wifiburger 23 November 2016 09:25
    hum... I'll keep my 3 clear side aluminum Kingwin case, that thing is going for 10years not even sold anymore, as expensive as Lian-Li cases
    Reply