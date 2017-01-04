Corsair Ready For New Intel CPU, Chipsets With PSU, DRAM, And CPU Cooler Compatibility

The new Intel Kaby Lake CPUs are finally here and most manufacturers are ready for them. Corsair announced that its performance DDR4 memory offerings, Hydro series liquid CPU coolers, and PSUs are compatible with the new Intel offerings.
Corsair's DDR4 memory kits, including the Dominator Platinum, Vengeance LED, and Vengeance LPX DDR4, are built for overclocking, and it is common knowledge among enthusiasts that Corsair has experience in high-speed Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) certified DDR4 products. Moreover the company says its DDR4 kits are fully compatible with the new Intel CPUs and chipsets.
In cooling, every Hydro series liquid cooler is also fully compatible with the LGA 1151 socket, so according to Corsair there’s no need to worry about fitting or compatibility.
And finally, Corsair is a key player in the PSU market, and the majority of its rich PSU portfolio is ready to support the new Intel CPUs. From the top of the line 80 PLUS Titanium AX1500i, to the 80 Plus Bronze CX-M, every CORSAIR AXi, AX, HXi, RMi, RMx, SF, CS, and CX-M PSU is fully compatible with Kaby Lake processors and the 200-series chipset motherboards. This means that the aforementioned units are compatible with the C6 and C7 power states, thanks to the DC-DC converters used to regulate the minor rails.
There are _zero_ changes to Kaby Lake that affect these products. Sure, the memory controller is probably tweaked somewhat, but not enough that Intel has announced anything related to it. There are no new power states or other features changing PSU compatibility. And it uses the same socket as before.
Again, how is this news? Sorry, Tom's, but I expect more from you than regurgitating press releases.
Shhhh!
Don't say this so loud or the cutting edge community may hear you. Although there is little to no improvement those with too much money on their hands will still upgrade their Skylake builds lol.
But you re right, nothing have changed that required new PSUs or AIO coolers. RAM, maybe that is needed for the DDR4 2400 potential but everything else stayed the same.
As for me I'm sticking with my Ivy Bridge 3770K build until 2020.
Absolutely true. Hopefully Ryzen will at least inject some competition back into the CPU market, although I have a feeling single core X86 performance isn't going to improve radically until graphene or some other silicon replacement shows up. I'm still interested in a KBL upgrade, but then I'm still using my 2008-era Core2Quad. It's about time.