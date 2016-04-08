Corsair Extends Select PSU Warranties From 7 Years To 10 To Compete With EVGA

Corsair is escalating its battle with EVGA by increasing the warranties on all of its high-end PSU lines from 7 years to 10 years. So far, EVGA is the only company to provide a 10-year warranty to select (high-end) models, and apparently Corsair didn't want to let that stand uncontested any longer. Perhaps we'll soon see other companies follow suit.
Effective today, all current and future Corsair AXi, HXi, RMi and RMx PSUs will have three additional years of warranty with no extra registration or action required by customers. The extended warranty is granted worldwide and applies only to the above four lines. The warranty of all other Corsair PSUs remains unchanged.
As you will notice, the affected high-end units are made by Flextronics and CWT, two companies with which Corsair has very close ties. Strangely enough, the high-end AX models (AX760 and AX860), which are made by Seasonic, aren't included into this warranty extension program, probably because Corsair didn't settle on terms with their manufacturer for the extended support.
The following PSU lines are included into this warranty extension program, effective immediately.
- AXi Series (7 ->10 years)
- HXi Series (7 -> 10 years)
- RMi Series (7 -> 10 years)
- RMx Series (7 -> 10 years)
The RM550x and RM650x now have a higher warranty than the EVGA 550 G2 and 650 G2. The 550 G2 and 650 G2 are 7 years, RM550x and RM650x are 10 years.
Only HXi are eligible.
1) Most PSUs get tossed long before they get anywhere near 7 years of age, after all how many peeps are using the PC they built in 2006 ? What would you do with a replacement ... would it have the necessary GFX card cables ? ... be Haswell Compatible ?
2) Old PCs are oft handed down or given away so since warranty would apply to original owner only, so again not much risk in these situations.
3) The extended warranty is basically an insurance policy, the cost of which is part of the purchase price. For the few that will remain in use by the original Owner after 7 years, it won't take much.
I agree. I have a Corsair 1000 watt psu thats around 6+ years old that's sitting in an old Coolermaster 830 case in storage for 3 years now. It may inspire some sales which is the initial benefit to the company but for the end users it'll be quickly forgotten when you see that new platform that begs for a new PSU so you'll be like me with a high end PSU sitting in storage or in your little brother or parents system when they receive your hand me down parts.
I still like the idea of it though and will get me to look closer at the Corsair products when picking a new PSU which may be sooner than I think since my current Antec 1200 watt PSU is over 3 years old running my new Haswell rig. The release of Pascal will push me to make that purchase this year.
Like many here have already said. Those parts end up in a hand me down to another family member, in storage or re-purposed to my media server.
I do wonder how their warranties work? Half the times I've dealt with a manufacturer warranty. It has been some cock and bull story about having to go through the retailer I originally bought the part from. Which is complete bull puckey. If I have a warranty I should be able to deal with the manufacturer directly.