Corsair Greets AMD Ryzen With Compatible DDR4, Coolers, PSUs

Corsair greeted AMD Ryzen with the announcement that several of its DDR4 products, liquid coolers, and power supplies are compatible with the CPUs. And not a moment too soon--the 1700, 1700X, and 1800X are expected to finally make their public debut on March 2.

Corsair has compiled a list of products compatible with the new processors on its website. That list includes one member of the Dominator Platinum DRAM lineup--the 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz CMD16GX4M2B3000C15--along with the following members of the Vengeance LPX DRAM series:

Several of the company's Hydro Series liquid coolers are compatible with Ryzen out of the box:

Others require an additional mounting bracket to support Ryzen. Corsair is offering those brackets to existing customers for free via its website. Here's the list of coolers that will support Ryzen with that new bracket:

Finally, the company said it "has the world’s widest range of enthusiast power supplies" and that "all of them are ready to power your new Ryzen based rig." It linked to the following power supply products:

Corsair is far from the only manufacturer scrambling to take advantage of the Ryzen launch. Noctua announced new coolers; Cryorig offered free upgrade kits for its coolers; and everyone from Biostar and Asus to Asrock, Gigabyte, and MSI revealed new AM4 motherboards in recent months.

And for good reason: Ryzen quickly shot to the top of Amazon's list of best-selling CPUs shortly after they became available to pre-order. Many retailers  ran out of the 1800xand were restricted to the 1700 and 1700x. To say the lineup's March 2 debut has been well-hyped would be an understatement.

  • falchard 28 February 2017 19:41
    I got some Corsair Dominator Platinum 3200mhz. Expensive, but it matches my mobo. I imagine if the ram clock is not supported, it would go down to the maximum speed supported as it does with any other platform.
  • ohim 28 February 2017 21:10
    No more Corsair coolers for me .. that Corsair Link software is atrocious ....
  • falchard 28 February 2017 21:30
    I found it really easy to use. Nice picture and everything is move around-able. The issue I have with Corsair is there quality is middle-ish.
  • agello24 28 February 2017 22:28
    over priced for 16 gigs
  • agello24 28 February 2017 22:29
    over priced for 16 gigs. rather wait for a ram sale by g skill, or pny.
  • bgunner 28 February 2017 23:47
    Just placed the order for the bracket for my H100i GTX but took the site 4 times of trying to put the code in for it to take it. Finally the cost went to $0 and shipping was $0. I guess you can't beet that.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 01 March 2017 00:12
    No Corsair AMX1500i
  • mapesdhs 01 March 2017 00:32
    Nathaniel, what about using the earlier H80, H100 and H110?
    Reply
  • IceMyth 01 March 2017 03:03
    I am glad as I have H75 and was worried about buying Ryzen, I will order the mounting bracket as seems it is limited.
  • apis 01 March 2017 08:27
    look that awesome motherboard ;)...
