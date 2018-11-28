Corsair H100i Pro RGB Cooler Price Slashed to $90

Corsair's Hydro Series H100i Pro cooler is now $89.99 after a mail-in rebate, but the capable cooler usually retails for ~$120, making this quite the steal on this recent Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice winner. You also get free shipping.

This cooler is sure to attract some attention due to its RGB-backlit pump. You can control the lighting effects, among many other features, through Corsair's LINK software. You simply connect the cooler to an internal USB port, install the software, and off you go.

The H100i Pro features two 120mm fans attached to a 240mm radiator, but our testing found that it provides similar cooling power to a beefier 360mm model. That's the result of the 2,400+ RPM fans, which do generate some noise at maximum settings. But we found the noise level much more palatable under typical and light-load conditions, particularly if you pair the cooler with smart fan curves. You can access those smart fan curves through Corsair's LINK software that also allows you to control, monitor and log pump/fan speeds.

