Upgrade Your CPU Game With Corsair’s H100i RGB Platinum AIO, (19% off)

Let’s face it folks, we’re currently living through the core-war CPU era. Whether it’s AMD or Intel, both manufacturers have continued to push more and more cores into each and every generation of its processors. To the point that we now live in a world where 8-12 core CPUs are the norm for every-day gamers. Although that’s fantastic news for the majority of us, especially as so far as value is concerned, it does come with one major caveat, heat. With many processors coming with sub-standard CPU heatsinks, or none at all, having access to a strong cooling solution is paramount to getting the most out of your chip.

Corsair’s H100i RGB Platinum AIO 240mm liquid-cooler is currently on sale for just $130 at Amazon, that’s a comfortable $30 (19%) off its retail price, and $20 off the average cost over the last year, making it a surefire deal.

Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $130

Corsair’s 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid-cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting, and high performance fans as standard. View Deal

Specifications

AMD Socket Support AM2, AM3, AM4, TR4 Intel Socket Support LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 2011, 2066 Radiator Dimensions 277x120x27mm Max Fan Speed 2,400 RPM Fan Airflow 75 CFM Noise Level 37 dBA Static Pressure 4.2 mm-H2O Warranty 5 Years

Performance & Mounting

From our own personal experience installing a Corsair’s AIO liquid cooler is typically an easy ride. The mounting brackets (for both AMD and Intel) are quick and simple to swap out and the mounting mechanism is secure, with just enough pressure exerted to make good contact with that copper CPU block base.

The big advantage for the non AIO initiated is the fact it eliminates any potential memory incompatibilities that you would get from running an air-tower instead. Yes of course there is an added risk of danger when using a liquid-cooler even in this AIO closed loop capacity, and pumps do occasionally fail (unlike in an air tower which will still retain some passive ability even if the fans die), however on the whole the performance gains far outweigh the negatives. Couple that with the fact the Corsair H100i RGB Platinum comes with an impeccable 5 year warranty, and you can rest assured that there won’t be any problems with this AIO quietly pumping away in the heart of your system.

