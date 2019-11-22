Pick up Corsair’s Nightsword RGB FPS Gaming Mouse at just $59 (28% off)

Fancy a pre Black Friday deal? Well check out these savings on Corsair’s Nightsword RGB FPS gaming mouse. Coming in at $58.72, you’ll save yourself a sweet 28% off the retail price (or $22) The Nightsword is one of Corsair’s latest premium offerings, ergonomically designed to favor right-handed palm-grip mouse users and packing in some serious tech, that's rarely seen at this price point.

For that $59 outlay you get yourself a high specced versatile RGB gaming mouse complete with 10 programmable Omron mechanical buttons, an adaptable weight system buried in the body, and an 18,000 CPI optical PixArt PMW 3391 sensor, which is widely regarded as one of the best sensors currently out there to date. The Nightsword also features 3 onboard profiles to save all your configurations to, and is entirely compatible with Corsair's iCUE software suite.

Specifications

Sensor Type Optical Sensitivity 18,000 CPI Sensor Model PixArt PMW 3391 Programmable Buttons 10 LEDs Four Zone - 16.8 Million Colors Cable Length 1.8m braided Weight 119g w/out cable and accessories

(Image credit: Corsair)

Bottom Line

The Corsair Nightsword RGB Gaming mouse is a versatile clutch FPS/MOBA mouse capable of delivering a delightful experience for those gamers who play more than one type of game. The number of programmable buttons lends itself well to not only MOBAs but RTSs and MMORPGs as well. In its stock configuration it's teetering on a nice balanced weight, and with the added benefit of increasing that weight will certainly be a boon to those who prefer a heavier mouse.

