Corsair's Scimitar MMO Mouse With Sliding Side Panel Is $59

The predecessor to the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse has hit $59.99 thanks to Prime Day. This MMO mouse, the Scimitar Pro RGB, sets itself apart with a unique adjustable macro bank on the mouse's side, a rare feature even among the best gaming mice. The same deal also applies to the RGB Elite itself, although that mouse is out of stock right now. However, you can still buy it at the discounted, price and it will ship to you when more stock comes in.

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse: was $79.99, now $59.99 @ Amazon

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Pro mouse is built for MMOs and has a unique slidable side panel with 12 programmable buttons. It has a max 16,000 DPI and connects over USB.View Deal

Both the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB and RGB Elite have 17 programmable buttons, 4-zone RGB, wired connectivity and Omron mechanical switches. The key difference here is in the sensor: The RGB Elite can reach 18,000 DPI while the Pro RGB 'only' goes up to 16,000 DPI.



But both mice have this pointer's unique feature, which is a 12 button macro bank side panel that you can slide up and down the mouse to best fit your thumb.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sibling site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover, such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.