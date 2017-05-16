Trending

The Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair Enters The Track

By

Corsair seems to want to get its hands on every aspect of the PC market, with products ranging from cases, memory, and power supplies inside a desktop PC, to accessories such as mice, keyboards, and headsets on the desk itself. Today, the company launched the T1 Race, a racing inspired gaming chair.

When we first encountered the Corsair T1 Race earlier this year at CES, the product was very much close to completion. Corsair was still deciding what wheels to use; it eventually settled for nylon caster wheels in the final product. The seat’s shape is heavily inspired by racing chairs, a typical aesthetic you’ll find on the majority of gaming chairs. The surface features polyurethane (synthetic) leather as well as PU leather pillows for neck and lumbar support. Carbon fiber-esque embellishments adorn the sides of the seat and the armrests.

Speaking of, the armrests feature 4D adjustment, meaning you can move them up and down, forward andbackward, side to side, and even twist them at an angle. To adjust the height, the T1 Race includes a gas lift, while the seat itself can tilt upwards by 10° and recline up to 180° (completely flat).

The Corsair T1 Race is available now for $350, putting it in direct competition with several models from DXRacer. The T1 Race comes in black, blue, red, yellow, and white.

ProductT1 Race
Height AdjustmentMaximum seat height: 42cm Minimum seat height: 32cm
Armrest AdjustmentMaximum arm height: 38cmMinimum arm height: 28cm
Backrest DimensionsBackrest height: 95cmBackrest shoulder width: 56cm
Color-Black-Blue-Red-Yellow-White
Price$350
  • zahoome 16 May 2017 18:51
    "..and recline up to 180° (completely flat)."
    On a chair with wheels? That doesn't sound scary to me, nooo, not at all.
    Reply
  • jonnyguru 16 May 2017 19:13
    I've done it.. it IS scary. :D
    Reply
  • Gen Patton 16 May 2017 22:28
    I am gong to look into this before I buy a racing chair I think cosair is a good brand, igot the H100, the graf keyboard the Platium memory so why not get a chair, I wish they made monitors. 4k
    Reply
  • Gen Patton 16 May 2017 22:29
    I think I am going to look at Cosair ive gotten just about everything from them they make great stuff.
    Reply
  • falchard 17 May 2017 04:36
    I am looking, but for a computer chair I wish they were not inspired by racing. Being inspired by luxury cars would have been better. What is the foam on that? Maybe 2".
    Reply
  • compprob237 17 May 2017 09:25
    19700192 said:
    I am looking, but for a computer chair I wish they were not inspired by racing. Being inspired by luxury cars would have been better. What is the foam on that? Maybe 2".
    Serta makes computer chairs. I actually picked up a Series-500 in black a few years ago and it has been the best chair I've ever had. If you're not very tall then the Series-300 works just as good. My only gripe with the chair is that the lowest height is 4" taller, mostly due to the mattress-grade padding, than the old Office Depot chair I was using (no padding after 3 years). Amazon is kind of spotty on stocking them so you might have to shop around to find it in a color you'd want.
    Reply
  • thundervore 17 May 2017 17:27
    I don't know why people buy these ridiculous chairs!


    When someone is sitting in a chair they want to be comfortable, not race. Ive drove in a car with bucket seats and after 4 hours of that and getting out of the car my back was killing me.

    I use a ErgoHuman Ranor fully mesh chair for my computer and I have never looked back.
    http://ergohuman.com/ergohuman-chair-me7erg-high-back-with-headrest-and-mesh/
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 17 May 2017 17:31
    I have an uncomfortable wooden chair, but the truth is less comfortable chairs increase productivity.
    Reply
  BulkZerker 17 May 2017 21:05
    Serta makes computer chairs. I actually picked up a Series-500 in black a few years ago and it has been the best chair I've ever had. If you're not very tall then the Series-300 works just as good. My only gripe with the chair is that the lowest height is 4" taller, mostly due to the mattress-grade padding, than the old Office Depot chair I was using (no padding after 3 years). Amazon is kind of spotty on stocking them so you might have to shop around to find it in a color you'd want.

    Agreed, some of the best chairs you can get for office use, period. Friend let me sit in his at a land party and I almost fell asleep during a round of counter strike.

    I don't know why people buy these ridiculous chairs!


    When someone is sitting in a chair they want to be comfortable, not race. Ive drove in a car with bucket seats and after 4 hours of that and getting out of the car my back was killing me.

    I use a ErgoHuman Ranor fully mesh chair for my computer and I have never looked back.
    http://ergohuman.com/ergohuman-chair-me7erg-high-back-w...
    If you seek out a opportunity to be offended then

    You've never sat in a good (sparco, recaro, momo, takata, ect) bucket seat letalone a suspension seat (corbeau, PRP). Or your back is FUBAR. A good bucket holds you in place first and for most with firm foam and a solid, lightweight frame. Its jot first and for most for comfort, more safety to keep your body restrained, but a well designed seat is comfortable because it does it's job properly. Suspension seats are just like a racing bucket, but they are designed to keep your spine from turning to dust while you off road. So they weigh a lot more and have lots of flex, almost like a hammok.

    Bottom line you can't compare the seats in your PT cruiser or your wife's RAM to a decent seat.

    This transfers over to the "racing seats" that you can pick up from the likes of DX racer. If you properly size yourself they support and encourage good posture. For half to 2.3 of your $600 mesh monstrosity.

    Reply
  • Nintendork 18 May 2017 04:55
    You answer yourself a RACING CHAIR is to KEEP YOU IN PLACE, thats the motto of the design. That why those said designs are uncomfortable for PC use where your movement are artificially limited by a design that was meant to be used in a car.

    Best seast for PC use, gaming or not are office/corporate chairs where people actually work and they need to as comfortable for a decent amount of time, you don't see offcies with "racing inspired" seats for a reason.


    It's another reason if you want "look im a gamer that's so out of place that uses a chair built for cars just because gaming companies sponsor them".
    Reply