The Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair Enters The Track

Corsair seems to want to get its hands on every aspect of the PC market, with products ranging from cases, memory, and power supplies inside a desktop PC, to accessories such as mice, keyboards, and headsets on the desk itself. Today, the company launched the T1 Race, a racing inspired gaming chair.
When we first encountered the Corsair T1 Race earlier this year at CES, the product was very much close to completion. Corsair was still deciding what wheels to use; it eventually settled for nylon caster wheels in the final product. The seat’s shape is heavily inspired by racing chairs, a typical aesthetic you’ll find on the majority of gaming chairs. The surface features polyurethane (synthetic) leather as well as PU leather pillows for neck and lumbar support. Carbon fiber-esque embellishments adorn the sides of the seat and the armrests.
Speaking of, the armrests feature 4D adjustment, meaning you can move them up and down, forward andbackward, side to side, and even twist them at an angle. To adjust the height, the T1 Race includes a gas lift, while the seat itself can tilt upwards by 10° and recline up to 180° (completely flat).
The Corsair T1 Race is available now for $350, putting it in direct competition with several models from DXRacer. The T1 Race comes in black, blue, red, yellow, and white.
|Product
|T1 Race
|Height Adjustment
|Maximum seat height: 42cm Minimum seat height: 32cm
|Armrest Adjustment
|Maximum arm height: 38cmMinimum arm height: 28cm
|Backrest Dimensions
|Backrest height: 95cmBackrest shoulder width: 56cm
|Color
|-Black-Blue-Red-Yellow-White
|Price
|$350
On a chair with wheels? That doesn't sound scary to me, nooo, not at all.
When someone is sitting in a chair they want to be comfortable, not race. Ive drove in a car with bucket seats and after 4 hours of that and getting out of the car my back was killing me.
I use a ErgoHuman Ranor fully mesh chair for my computer and I have never looked back.
http://ergohuman.com/ergohuman-chair-me7erg-high-back-with-headrest-and-mesh/
Agreed, some of the best chairs you can get for office use, period. Friend let me sit in his at a land party and I almost fell asleep during a round of counter strike.
You've never sat in a good (sparco, recaro, momo, takata, ect) bucket seat letalone a suspension seat (corbeau, PRP). Or your back is FUBAR. A good bucket holds you in place first and for most with firm foam and a solid, lightweight frame. Its jot first and for most for comfort, more safety to keep your body restrained, but a well designed seat is comfortable because it does it's job properly. Suspension seats are just like a racing bucket, but they are designed to keep your spine from turning to dust while you off road. So they weigh a lot more and have lots of flex, almost like a hammok.
Bottom line you can't compare the seats in your PT cruiser or your wife's RAM to a decent seat.
This transfers over to the "racing seats" that you can pick up from the likes of DX racer. If you properly size yourself they support and encourage good posture. For half to 2.3 of your $600 mesh monstrosity.
Best seast for PC use, gaming or not are office/corporate chairs where people actually work and they need to as comfortable for a decent amount of time, you don't see offcies with "racing inspired" seats for a reason.
It's another reason if you want "look im a gamer that's so out of place that uses a chair built for cars just because gaming companies sponsor them".