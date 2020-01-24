Crucial's 2TB SATA SSD Is on Sale for $200

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're looking for some cheap SSD storage, SATA's for you. Right now, Crucial's 2TB MX500 SATA SSD is selling for the lowest price we've seen, $200 at Amazon. At launch, the 1TB unit was selling for $260, making this one of January's best tech deals.

In our March 2018 Crucial MX500 review, it came out as one of the best SSDs so if you're in the market for a lot of storage, this deal shouldn't disappoint.

Crucial MX500 2 TB SATA SSD: was $230, now $200 @ Amazon

At $200, the Crucial MX500 offers one of the few high-capacity SATA SSDs from a reputable vendor at a low price, making this deal hard to pass up. In our Crucial MX500 review we praised its mainstream performance.

Crucial's 2TB MX500 can read at up to 560 MBps and write at up to 510 MBps for sequential loads, with a 95K and 90K read/write IOPS rating. They also support hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption, meaning you can use them with encryption software, such as Microsoft's BitLocker, without any adverse effects.