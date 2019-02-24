Crucial's Newest 1 TB SSD Is Just $119

Pricing has plunged ever since SSDs were first introduced to consumers. Whereas a 1TB SSD would have been a rather high-end product just a year or two ago, now 1TB of solid-state storage is firmly in the mid-range.

That's not just because of semi-frequent discounts, but also due to Crucial's new BX500 series of SSDs that now offers a 1TB model for a mere $119 at Newegg. Crucial still offers its existing capacities of 120, 240, and 480GB.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Crucial's BX500 SATA SSDs come in the 2.5-inch form factor, which is to be expected at such low prices, but it does offer up to 540 MB/s and 500 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput.

The drive also doesn't come with any DRAM, which has been used on SSDs of all sorts to speed up random reads and writes. However, even without DRAM, this SSD would probably be fine for anything including a game drive, an OS boot drive, and general storage. But before you plunk down your hard-earned cash, make sure that you adjust your expectations accordingly. In either case, despite its shortcomings, it's hard to argue against the value this SSD could bring to the market. It also includes a three-year warranty.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



Crucial has not specified a launch date on the product page (where this SSD was first discovered), but as it has been listed one could expect it to launch relatively soon. We already have a review of the smaller 240 and 480GB models, but keep your eyes peeled for our review of the 1TB model.

Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.