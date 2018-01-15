Crucial Starts Shipping Full MX500 SSD Line

The full Crucial MX500 SSD product line rolled out to retailers while we were away at CES 2018. The company initially shipped the MX500 1TB 2.5" to create a buzz and to get early reviews out. The MX500 250GB, 500GB, and 2TB drives hit online retail websites just days ago at Crucial's suggested pricing. The MX500 M.2 drives also show as available in all but the 2TB capacity size. Crucial will stop at 1TB, for now, in the M.2 form factor, so don't look for an M.2 2TB model anytime soon.

We tested the MX500 1TB in our initial review. The drive blew us away for its performance and low $259 price. This is the most exciting release from Crucial since the C300 hit the market as the first SATA 6G capable SSD. This series joins the WD Blue 3D as the only true competitors to Samsung's 850 EVO. The MX500 has the highest 4KB random read performance at queue depth 1 we've ever tested over a SATA bus. The new Micron 64-layer 3D NAND makes this the new series to gauge other SATA SSDs against in price and performance.

With all capacities shipping, shoppers can take a serious look at the MX500. Prices start at just $80 for the 250GB. The MX500 500GB costs $140 and is a great value for casual users. Gamers will want to look for the 1TB model at $260, but Steam hoarders with an even higher budget should consider the 2TB at $500.