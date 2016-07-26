Trending

New Crucial MX300 Capacities Shipping Now, M.2 And 2TB Model Coming Soon

Crucial announced that its new MX300 product line is shipping in more capacities. The 275GB, 525GB and 1TB SSDs join the existing Limited Edition 750GB MX300. Crucial also disclosed to Tom's Hardware that the MX300 will ship in the M.2 (over SATA) form factor in August. We can also expect a new 2TB MX200 in 2.5-inch around the same time.

The odd capacities come from Micron's new 384-bit 3D NAND flash. Micron's 3D ships in 256Gbit with 2-bit-per-cell MLC, but to gain an advantage over competing technology, Micron released its 3D TLC in 384Gbit, which is the highest density die available today from any NAND manufacturer. Even with the odd capacities, users get a healthy dose of spare area reserved for background activity that increases the user experience.

Specifications And Pricing

ProductMX300 275GBMX300 525GBMX300 1TBMX300 2TB
Pricing$69.99$129.99$259.99Not Available
Form Factor2.5-InchM.2 22802.5-InchM.2 22802.5-InchM.2 22802.5-Inch
NAND Capacity288GB576GB1,152GB2,304GB
User Capacity275GB525GB1TB2TB
Sequential Read530 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s530 MB/s
Sequential Write500 MB/s510 MB/s510 MB/s510 MB/s
Random Read55,000 IOPS92,000 IOPS92,000 IOPS92,000 IOPS
Random Write83,000 IOPS83,000 IOPS83,000 IOPS83,000 IOPS
Endurance80 TBW160 TBW360 TBW400 TBW
Warranty3-Years3-Years3-Years3-Years

The fresh MX300 products deliver consistent performance across the product line. The only exception is the 275GB capacity model. It experiences a slight sequential write reduction from 510 MB/s to 500 MB/s. The random read performance also drops to 55,000 IOPS from 92,000 IOPS.

The other capacities provide the same performance as the Limited Edition 750 GB MX300 we tested last month.

The MX300 2TB will not ship until August, but is only the fourth consumer SSD to break the 2TB barrier. It will initially ship in a 2.5-inch form factor according to Crucial's newly released documents, but it would not be difficult for Micron to release a double-sided M.2 with four packages to reach the same capacity.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 27 July 2016 01:36
    Any word on whether the MX300 series have the end-to-end data protection feature of the two previous MX generations?
    Reply
  • CRamseyer 27 July 2016 07:56
    Yes, it features the same data at rest protection that the MX200 features.
    Reply