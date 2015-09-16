Trending

M9i, M9a Are Cryorig's Smallest Tower Coolers Yet

By

Cryorig introduced its M9 -- a compact tower-style CPU cooler with an attractive price point.

A couple of days ago Cryorig introduced its teeny C7, which had a spec sheet that certainly impressed. Today, Cryorig is introducing the M9. Well, more specifically the M9i and M9a, which are for the Intel and AMD platforms, respectively.

Both variants of the M9 are identical, except for their mounting hardware. The idea behind two different variants is that Cryorig only needs to include one set of mounting hardware with each, which cuts the shelf price.

The M9 is Cryorig's smallest tower cooler yet, measuring just 124.6 mm tall. It is 102 mm wide, and it has a depth of 87 mm with the fan installed. The base of the unit features a solid copper block, which is nickel plated to protect against corrosion. From there, the heat is transferred into three 6 mm heatpipes, which bring the heat to a 40-piece fin array, the fins of which are 0.4 mm thick and have a 1.6 mm gap between one another. With the fan installed, it weighs 425 grams.

The fan on the unit is 92 mm and can spin at speeds between 600 and 2200 RPM with PWM control. It will push up to 48.4 CFM while making 26.4 dBA of noise at full speed, and it can generate up to 3.1 mm of static air pressure.  

All the specs combine to make a tiny tower cooler that is capable of dissipating up to 120 W of heat. Therefore, it is suitable for use on mid-range to high-end CPUs, but you'll have to avoid the octa-core CPUs from Intel and AMD, which have higher TDPs. The M9i therefore also doesn't come with support for the LGA2011 sockets – only LGA115x sockets. The M9a will support FM2+ and FM3+ sockets without issue.

Cryorig hopes to have the M9i and M9a on the U.S. market by the end of the month, where it will carry a price tag of just $26.99 – right in the sweet spot for quick cooler upgrades from less robust stock coolers.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 16 September 2015 22:03
    Great price, for $26 I could see this as a worthy upgrade from the stock coolers. Also, I personally don't want a huge ugly fat cooler.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 16 September 2015 22:21
    Cryorig makes some very nice looking coolers, and the M9 looks great too. I'm looking to get a new CPU cooler soon, and will most likely go with a Cryorig cooler. Can't wait to see some benchmarks on this little guy.

    Product page found here: http://www.cryorig.com/m9.php
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 September 2015 22:47
    I have the Ultimate , 2 - H5's , and H7 all are fantastic and easy to mount coolers.

    The H7 kicks the 212 EVO to the curb.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 16 September 2015 23:23
    16639025 said:
    The H7 kicks the 212 EVO to the curb.

    They are about the same performance wise aren't they?

    I love my H7, looks so much better than the 212 EVO. Mounting it was a pain though.

    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 September 2015 23:25
    http://www.hitechlegion.com/reviews/cooling/heatsinks/42980-cryorig-h7-universal-cpu-cooler-review?showall=&start=3

    Cryorig H7 is smaller , easier to mount and cools better.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 16 September 2015 23:30
    Nowhere in that link is mentioned that it is easier to mount or cools better. I will say it is smaller though and the zero ram interference is a very nice touch.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 September 2015 23:33
    Likes
    Top of Class Cooling Performance Excellent Build Quality and Finish
    Complete RAM Compatibility For LGA 115X and AMD AM2/3 and FM1/2/3
    Excellent In Case Aesthetics
    Three 6mm Heatpipes
    Nickel Plated C1100 Copper Base
    Quick and Easy Installation Hive Fin Design
    Jetflow Acceleration For Better Air Movement Through Fin Array
    3-Year Warranty With Registration
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 16 September 2015 23:39
    Yes I seen that. It does not say it is better than the 212 though. It is just a general statement that it is good. I disagree with the quick and easy installation too. Would have been great to have 3 hands while installing it. You said you have one so you should know what i'm talking about.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/CRYORIG/H7_Universal/6.html shows them to be fairly equal and actually compares it to the 212 instead of making a blanket statement.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 September 2015 23:48
    The H7 Universal from CRYORIG was a pleasant surprise as it offered stellar cooling performance for its size. Beating out the similarly priced mainstream favorite in the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO by around 5%, its peformance-per-dollar rating is exceptional. Cooling performance is key, but CRYORIG's cooler managed to surprise again as it is also the quietest cooler at both 25% and 50% PWM, and it is still in the top five with its fan set to run at full tilt. With solid performance and noise output, it is also well constructed and easy to install. Not only that, but like its larger sibling, the H5, the H7 also offers perfect memory clearance. You can even mount a second fan for further performance improvements as CRYORIG includes an extra set of fan clips. Overall, there's a great deal to like about this small tower cooler and the warranty just adds to it. Should you register your cooler with CRYORIG, they will increase the warranty from three to six years. Great performance backed by a great warranty—that's something everyone can be happy about!

    https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/CRYORIG/H7_Universal/9.html
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 16 September 2015 23:57
    We will have to agree to disagree about the ease of installation.

    The H7 only beat the 212 by 3c though. Could be down to margin of error. I agree the H7 is a nice cooler, don't get me wrong - I love it. I'm saying it is close enough to the 212 evo that either is a good choice in the budget segment, but I still recommend the H7 when given the chance.
    Reply