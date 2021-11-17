Pay With Crypto And Get a 20% Discount On Newegg This Black Friday

If you've been saving up or mining cryptocurrency, Newegg is giving you a chance to use your hard-earned coin this Black Friday. The retailer is offering a 20% discount on select orders that exceed $500 if you pay with a cryptocurrency. Newegg has a maximum discount of $200, but it's still a nice deal if you're looking for a way to unload your crypto piggy bank.

Newegg has supported BitPay since 2019 and accepts all the major digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Ethereum - just to mention a few examples. The retailer's Black Friday promotion is available for customers from Australia, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. However, you do need to make sure that the product that you're purchasing falls into an eligible category.

The list of qualifying categories includes the best Best CPUs for gaming, graphics cards, RAM, desktops, SSDs, hard drives, and gaming monitors. Surprisingly, the deals aren't available in the U.S. at the time of writing.

Newegg's Black Friday crypto promotion starts now and ends on November 29, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. PT.