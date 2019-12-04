MSI Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor Is on Sale for $380

(Image credit: MSI)

Don’t worry if you missed out on Cyber Monday tech deals ; there are still savings to be had. Take the MSI Optix MAG341CQ. The 34-inch 21:9 monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate is on sale for $380 at Amazon .

MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $380 @ Amazon

This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. View Deal

In our MSI Optix MAG341CQ review , we appreciated the value it offers for the price, and now things just got better. The monitor has strong build quality and even managed to rival a 120Hz monitor when it game to gaming performance, thanks to its refresh rate, 5ms (GTG) response time and FreeSync. On top of that, the VA panel offers high contrast (3,000:1) and a decently tight 1800R curve for a more immersive experience.

Although we would like to see better grayscale calibration, a darker gamma curve and even audio/USB support, this is still a good deal for a display that’s currently selling for about $430 elsewhere.

