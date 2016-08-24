'Ashes Of Ariandel' Expansion For 'Dark Souls III' Arrives October 25

You won’t have to wait long for more punishment in Dark Souls III. Bandai Namco officially confirmed that the game’s first expansion, titled Ashes of Ariandel, is coming on October 25.

This new downloadable content will transport you to the land of Ariandel, some of which seems to be covered in snow. However, the seemingly peaceful landscape is home to horrifying beings, and it’s up to you to make your way through the region to learn of its past and eliminate the threat.

Even though it might be more comfortable for you to fight your way through the new area with your current weapons, powers and armor, Ashes of Ariandel offers a batch of new content in all three areas. From Software will also add new features to the game’s multiplayer mode, but no further details were revealed.

When it comes out in October, you can buy it for $14.99. Because it’s the first of two planned expansions for the game, Bandai Namco is also offering a Season Pass for the game, which you can get for $24.99. We’ll obviously hear more about the upcoming expansion over the next few months, but the trailer and screenshots should keep you excited for a few weeks.