Deals March 30: 17.3" Vostro 3750 Core i7 Laptop $799.99

Replace your unwieldy desktop with a powerful Dell Vostro 3750 17.3" Laptop. This quad-core Core i7 PC houses a 500GB hard drive, 6GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GT 525M graphics, a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and USB 3.0 inputs. For $395 off the list price, it's the lowest price we've seen on this item and one of the cheapest (and best-performing) quad-core laptops around.

17.3" Dell Vostro 3750 Core i7-2670QM 2.2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Backlit Keyboard, 1GB GeForce GT 525M for $799 with free Next Business Day shipping (normally $949).

23" Alienware OptX AW2310 3D 1080p 120Hz 3ms LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping (normally $449 - use coupon code K2DKZGW4HBB00F).

Dell Vostro 260 Intel G630 2.7GHz Dual-core Mini Tower w/2GB RAM, 250GB HDD & 20" Dell E2011H LCD Monitor for $379 with $8 shipping (normally $479).

Laptops:

17.3" HP ENVY 17 3D Core i7-2670QM 2.2GHz Quad-core 1080p Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD, 1GB Radeon HD 7690M, Blu-ray & 2-year warranty for $1,239 with free shipping (normally $1,599 - use coupon code NBG3253).

15.6" Dell XPS 15 Core i7-2670QM 2.2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD, 1080p screen & Backlit Keyboard for $849.99 with free shipping (normally $1,347 - use coupon code FXP3F0HKJKQS97).

15.6" Dell Latitude E5520 Core i3-2330M 2.2GHz Dual-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, 1080p LCD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 7 Professional, 18.5" LCD Monitor & E-port Replicator (Docking Station) for $837.15 with free shipping (normally $1,099 - use coupon code ?$9JKKWBGTNZMM and P?F3SSV7VMLXCL).

14" Lenovo G470 (43283UU) Core i5-2450M 2.5GHz Dual-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD for $539 with free shipping (normally $699 - use coupon code FOURDAYDEAL329).

11.6" Lenovo IdeaPad S205 (103834U) AMD E450 1.65GHz Dual-core Fusion Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD for $379 with free shipping (normally $549 - use coupon code USPS340329).

Desktops:

24" Sony VAIO VPCL212FX/B L-series Core i5-2410M 2.3GHz Dual-core 1080p All-in-one Touchscreen PC (Refurbished) w/4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, USB 3.0 & HDMI in/out for $699.99 with free shipping (normally $899).

HP Pavilion Elite Phoenix h9se Core i7-3930K 3.2GHz Six-Core Desktop PC w/12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Blu-ray, GeForce GTX 550 Ti, Liquid Cooling for $1,799.99 with free shipping (normally $2,150 - use coupon code DTY6325).

Dell Inspiron 570 AMD Phenom II X4 3.3GHz Quad-core Desktop w/6GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, 1GB Radeon HD 6450 for $450 with free shipping (normally $579).

Computing Hardware & Peripherals:

Microsoft SideWinder X4 Keyboard for $39.99 with free shipping (normally $59).

Sapphire Radeon HD 7970 3GB OC Video Card (11197-01-40G) for $549.99 with free shipping (normally $579).

Linksys Dual-Band N900 4-Port Gigabit Router (E4200v2) + Mass Effect 3 (PS3/Xbox 360) for $199 with free shipping (noramlly $259).

Dell WM311 3-Button Wireless Mouse (Glossy Tomato Red) for $20 (normally $29).

Dell V313W Wireless All-in-one Printer for $50 with free shipping (normally $79 - use coupon code C8MRGTWLGN0RFN).

Gaming:

Xbox 360 Wireless Speed Wheel for $29.99 with free shipping (normally $49).

Crysis 2 (PC download) for $8.95 (normally $15).

NBA 2K12 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox 360/PS3) for $40 with free shipping (normally $49).

Assassins Creed 2 (PC Download) for $5 (normally $10).

Biggest Loser Ultimate Workout (Xbox 360) for $20 with free shipping (normally $28).

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympics (DS) for $30 with free shipping (normally $39)

Home Entertainment:

73" Mitsubishi WD-73C11 1080p 3D DLP Home Cinema TV for $999.99 with free shipping (normally $1,299)

65" LG Infinia 65LW6500 3D 1080p 120Hz Edgelit LED HDTV for $2,000 with free shipping (normally $2,449 - use coupon codeNXX57580.)

55" Samsung UN55D7000 1080p 240Hz 3D LED HDTV for $1,700 with free shipping (normally $2,499 - use coupon code DNG57946).

46" Sony BRAVIA KDL-46NX720 XR480 3D-Ready 240hz 1080p LED HDTV for $1,000 with Free Shipping (normally $1,400 - use coupon code GJA54340).

32" LG 32LK450 1080p LCD HDTV for $330 with free shipping (normally $450 - use coupon code ZPC57943).

MartinLogan Motion 12 Floorstanding Speaker for $250 with free shipping (normally $400 - use coupon code EMCNGHA86).

Pinnacle Speaker MB 9500+ 5.1 Channel 700W Home Theater System for $549.99 with free shipping (normally $800).

Movies:

Pulp Fiction (DVD) for $3 (normally $7 - use coupon code ENJOY5).

Serendipity [Blu-ray] for $4 (normally $9 - use coupon code ENJOY5).

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind [Blu-ray] for $4 (normally $10 - use coupon code ENJOY5).

Swingers [Blu-ray] for $2 (normally $8 - use coupon code ENJOY5).

Finding Neverland [Blu-ray] for $9 with free shipping (normally $12).

Phones & Tablets:

10.1" Motion Computing CL900 1.5GHz Intel Atom Slate w/2GB RAM, 62GB SSD, Gorilla Glass, microHDMI, Dual Camera & Windows 7 Professional for $599 with free shipping (normally $1,099).

HTC Vivid 4G LTE Smartphone (Contract Free) [AT&T] for $349.99 with free shipping.

Samsung M575 Contract Free Cell Phone (Virgin Mobile) for $49.99 with free shipping & $20 free airtime.

Nokia Lumia 710 Windows Phone + Free Activation [w/new 2-year T-Mobile contract] for $0 with free shipping.

Hosting & Domains:

Personal Portables and Cameras:

16.3MP Pentax K-5 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm WR Lens for $1,064 with free shipping (normally $1,199 - use coupon code LOGICBUY15).

12MP Olympus PEN E-PL1 Digital Camera with 14-42mm Lens (Gold) for $274 with free shipping (normally $349 - use coupon code BGSpringSavings5).

14MP Samsung WB210 Black Digital Camera (Refurbished) for $100 with free shipping (normally $149).

Apps:

Fling! (Android) for $0 (normally $1).

Video Camera (iPhone) for $0 (normally $1.99).

Lens+ (iPhone) for $0 (normally $1.99).

Write 2 - Retina-Ready Notes App (iOS) for $0.99 (normally $2.99).

Appetites (iOS) for $0 (normally $4.99).

My Alarm Clock (iOS) for $0 (normally $2.99).

Cool Stuff:

Road & Track Magazine (9 Digital Issues) for $0.

7-day 24 Hour Fitness Pass for $0.

Kids Hot Cocoa (at Peet's Coffee) for $0.

Gevalia Coffee sample for $0.

Bag of Hill's Science Diet Pet Food for $0 (use mail-in rebate form).