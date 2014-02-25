DeepCool's New PSUs Deliver Up to 700 W

DeepCool has announced two new power supplies: the DA500-M and the DA700. Respectively, they will deliver 500 W and 700 W.

The units both carry 80 Plus Bronze certification, and feature a hybrid-modular cable design. The most commonly used cables are attached as default kit, while extra PCIe, SATA, or Molex power connectors are modular and only need to be installed when required. All the cables are also flat, allowing for better, more compact cable management.

The units both carry double-layer EMI filters, and like most modern-day power supplies, come with all the safety features we've come to expect. They also pack active PFC as well as a blue LED-lit 140 mm fan for cooling.

There was no word on pricing or availability.