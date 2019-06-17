Dell's 144 Hz, QHD G-Sync Monitor Is $230 Off

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Every gamer knows that a good monitor is just as important as any gaming PC. If your current monitor is holding you back, the Dell S2716DGR can be yours today for just $369.99, a whopping $230 off its retail price of $599.99.

The Dell S2716DGR is a 27-inch LED-backlit gaming monitor with a TN panel and QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). The screen has also an anti-glare treatment with 3H hard coating.

This monitor boasts some impressive specs that will surely appease gamers of all levels. It already has a premium 144 Hz refresh rate. Combine that with a 1ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync, and screen tearing, stuttering and input lag are things of the past. In terms of image quality, Dell claims a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and a max brightness level of 350 nits.

The Dell S2716DGR supports height, pivot (rotation), swivel and tilt adjustments. It also has a 100 x 100mm VESA mounting pattern in case you want to install in onto a monitor arm on your desk.

Ports are one USB 3.0 Type-B upstream port, four USB 3.0 Type-A downstream ports and headphones and audio line-out mini-jacks. The monitor can communicate with your PC through the DisplayPort 1.2 or HDMI port; however, you'd want to use the former to reach the Dell S2716DGR's full potential.

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Remember, if this is your first foray into high-end 2560 x 1440 gaming, you'll need to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

