Dell's 155Hz 27-inch Gaming Monitor Is $120 Off

It’s almost time to start thinking about going back to school and today we found a deal on a 27-inch gaming monitor that would fit nicely on a dorm desk. Newegg has the Dell S2719DGF on sale for $299.99, $120 off the $419.99 MSRP, and the lowest price we've seen.

The Dell S2719DGF gaming monitor features 2K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also offers FreeSync technology for smooth, tear free gaming if you have an AMD graphics card.

We found in our testing and review of the Dell S2719DGF that it has excellent panel response, low input lag, and good color accuracy. We didn’t love the contrast and the fact that it lacked gamma adjustment so much. But if you're looking for a new gaming display for school (or just gaming), this screen is worth considering -- especially at this sale price.

