Best Dell and Alienware PC Prime Day Deals in the UK

Prime Day is in full swing and any savvy shoppers out there already know it's not just about Amazon anymore. Other retailers battle for a piece, and Dell has stepped into the ring with some massive gaming PC and laptop deals.

You see, Dell is well known for some big gaming discounts, but the company has gone all out by kicking off a summer sale. Not only are the initially discounted prices low, but you can use a discount code to cut them down even more! Here are the best of the bunch.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.

Best Prime Day Dell Gaming Deals

RTX 3050 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050): was £818.99, now £679.14 at Dell with code SUMMERSALE15

A surprisingly powerful budget choice. The Dell G15 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

RTX 3050 Ti Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050 Ti): was £868.99, now £721.65 at Dell with code SUMMERSALE15

Looking for the next step up? This Dell G15 comes with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, giving you a superior 2,560 CUDA Cores. over the 3050's 2,048.View Deal

RTX 3060 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060): was £1,118.99, now £879.19 at Dell with code DAESUMMER20

After that, it's another step up to the RTX 3060 GPU — a big jump in CUDA cores and clock speed, which delivers better visual fidelity.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 H and RTX 3060 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (AMD): was £1,722.40, now £1,377.92 at Dell with code DAESUMMER20

And last but not least in the G15 line up is this one sporting the latest in AMD tech: the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 H CPU, alongside an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal