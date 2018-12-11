Dell 27-inch, 144Hz, FreeSync FHD Monitor Now $181

Dell’s D2719HGF FreeSync gaming monitor is on sale at Newegg's eBay store right now for $181, a sharp drop from its original $279 MSRP.

The D2719HGF is a 27-inch display with Full HD (1920x1080 resolution). It has a TN panel, a display technology known for its speed. Indeed, the monitor has a 2ms response time; however, it's the FreeSync support (from 40 to 144Hz) and 144Hz refresh rate that make it special.

Dell’s D2719HGF is WLED backlit and monitor DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 connections, along with two USB 2.0 ports and one USB 3.0. The monitor also comes with two built-in 2W speakers and a headphone jack. But you might consider using a separate set of speakers, based on a few reviews we've seen at retailers; although, we haven’t had the chance to test this ourselves.

More good news is the monitor should arrive in time for the holidays, with free two-day shipping included.

