Get $200 off This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 3060 GPU

Deals on the best gaming laptops with RTX 30-series GPUs are impressive enough. But to find a student deal for $200 off that applies to everyone is something else entirely.

That is exactly what we’ve found — use the code STUDENT100 to get this Dell G5 portable rig with RTX 3060 GPU for just $1,299.99, which is down from $1,499.99.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,299 at Dell with code STUDENT100

This configuration features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Plus, the power of a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory.View Deal

Of course, we regularly report on Dell gaming deals , but this is one of our favorites so far, since anyone can access this supposed student discount. We were able to get all the way through to the order confirmation screen when checking out as a guest, all without being asked for a .edu email address or any other student credentials.

So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a laptop upgrade, or you’re a gaming enthusiast who’s keen to get something for the road, this is a great option.