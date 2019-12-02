Dell G3 15 Deal: Cyber Monday Takes 30% Off the Best Budget Gaming Laptop

(Image credit: Dell)

Right now is an excellent time to get your hands on a nice gaming laptop. We've got you covered this shopping season with tons of Cyber Monday tech deals —including the Dell G3 15, our pick for the best gaming laptop for budget shoppers. It's currently on sale for $700.

The G3 15 comes with everything you need for a superior gaming experience on the go: an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 CPU.

Dell G3 15 / Core i5 512GB SSD: was $999, now $699 @ Best Buy

This laptop features a Core i5-9300H mobile processor. It uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and has 8GB of RAM. The screen is 15.6-inches, and it comes with 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal

Specs

CPU Intel Core i5-9300 H GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inches OS Windows 10 Video Output HDMI Keyboard Backlit

In our review of the Dell G3 15, we tested a configuration with a lower-end GPU (GTX 1650) and were impressed with its gaming performance. This deal config should game even better with its 1660 Ti, plus that same stylish build.

You can also get this laptop in a bundle with the Oculus Rift S VR headset for $1,048 at Best Buy.

