Dell G7 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1060 / Core i7) Now $799

We're in the thick of Black Friday tech deals season and you know what that means: fantastic sales on budget gaming laptops. Around this time of year, we often see models with low-end GPUs and plenty of RAM and storage.

On sale while supplies last (and probably for only a few more hours), this basic configuration of the Dell G7 is going for just $799. It features an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, a generous 16GB of RAM and a combination of a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD. Yes, these aren't the latest CPU and GPU, but they are more than adequate for playing AAA games at mainstream settings.

We reviewed the Dell G7 earlier this year, though not with these specs, and were pleased with its slick, spaceship-like design, its high-quality webcam and its easy upgradeability. There's nothing cheap about the build quality of this budget system.

Dell G7 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1060): was $1284 now $799

While supplies last, you can get this attractive, 15-inch laptop with a GTX 1060 GPU, Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1080p screen, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. Some of these are last-gen components, but still great for mainstream gaming.View Deal

Given how easy it is to upgrade the G7, you can use some of your savings to get a larger, faster SSD boot drive. You'll find a list of those on our best black friday ssd deals page.