Dell 28-inch Ultra HD 4K Monitor P2815Q First Look

Dell had everyone's attention when it announced that its 28-inch 4K P2815Q monitor would sell for $699. That's a stunning price for an Ultra HD monitor, and the panel does impress with its viewing angles when taking into consideration that it uses TN technology. That said, the big disappointment for us when we looked over the specs sheet is that it will only run at 30 Hz when at 3840x2160. Those who want a faster refresh at 60 Hz will have to dip back down to 1920 x 1080. Boo. Nevertheless, for those who do desktop work and perhaps even watch video, this is a great value.

Follow Marcus Yam @MarcusYam. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.