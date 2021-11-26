Get $80 off this Dell 34-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor in Black Friday Deal

Dell just dropped another big Black Friday monitor deal, which slashes the price of one of its best ultra wide curved gaming monitors to the lowest ever. Over at Amazon, you can pick up the Dell S3422DWG QHD screen for just $429, but you might have to be quick because these types of deals typically don't last for long.



The Dell S3422DWG has a wide array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports, and USB 3.2 ports alongside a pretty comprehensive 3-year warranty and software package that helps you make the most of your monitor's features.

Dell S3422DWG: was $509, now $429 @ Amazon Dell S3422DWG: was $509, now $429 @ Amazon

This practical bezel-free 32-inch WQHD monitor from Dell rocks a 1800R curve, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync — producing a picture that is bright, fluid and immersive without a single screen tear.

Of course, the party trick here is that 21:9 aspect ratio panel on an 1800R curve, which is great for gaming and productivity, too. Side-by-side multitasking is a cinch with this much horizontal space; the curve reduces eye strain, and it surrounds you with whatever game you're playing for the ultimate immersion.

Combine this with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, an ergonomic stand with plenty of customization, and a bold, sleek design, and you've got a worthwhile monitor at this price point.

You can find even more savings at our best Black Friday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Black Friday monitor deals, best Black Friday CPU deals, best Black Friday SSD deals, best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, best Black Friday 3D printer deals, best Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals and the Best Black Friday PC hardware deals overall. We even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you possibly can.