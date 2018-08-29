Dell’s New $550 USB-C QHD Monitor Is Really Bright

(Image credit: Dell)

Get your USB-C devices ready; for $549.99 Dell has packed a whole lot of capability into a thin package. Today at IFA 2018, the company announced a new ultra-thin monitor that boasts USB-C support and a whole lot of brightness.

Specifications

Panel Type & Backlight IPS, anti-glareLED edgelight system Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh 2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz Response Time (GTG) 5ms Brightness 600 nits Contrast 1000:1 Speakers X Audio 1x analog 2.0 audio line-out 3.5mm jack (doesn't support headphones) Ports 1x USB Type-C (up to 45W power delivery)1x USB 3.0 downstream1x USB 3.0 downstream with up to 7.5W battery charging1x HDMI 2.0 Power Consumption 35W Monitor Dimensions(WxHxD w/base) 24.1 x 17.8 x 6.2 inches610.9 x 452.7 x 157.6mm Panel Thickness .2-1.1 inches5.5-29mm Weight 11.4lbs / 5.2kg Other AMD FreeSync Warranty One year

Dell claims that, with up to 600 nits of brightness, its S2719DC is the world's brightest 27-inch Quad HD (QHD, 2560 x 1440 resolution) monitor with USB-C support. That’s based on an April 2018 "internal analysis," the vendor says.

Also aiding your ability to see images from the various depths and shadows of your home is an IPS (in-plane switching) panel, known for accommodating different viewing angles (up to at least 178 degrees vertically and horizontally in this case) and offering strong color. Those color capabilities result in 99 and 90 percent coverage of the sRGB and DCI-P3 spectrums respectively. It’s also Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certified, which means that HDR content should be vivid and vibrant with the darkest darks and brightest brights.

For professionals or other users who spend hours in front of their monitor, Dell was wise to equip the S2719DC with flicker-free technology, which is said to make long spans of use more comfortable while reducing blue light emissions, all with the goal is reducing eye fatigue. Also included for people managing multiple tasks is a feature called Easy Arrange, which lets users establish custom windows layouts.

Despite having AMD FreeSync, this monitor doesn't specifically target gamers and has a more modest 60Hz refresh rate.

USB-C Port

Besides the expected image quality, what might really be catching your eye on this monitor is the USB-C port, which supports up to 45W of power delivery to your laptop or other device. While the S2719DC is not the first Dell monitor to have a USB-C port, it does join a relatively small group. Currently, Dell has just five USB-C monitors available on its online store. Only three offer equal or better resolution (the S2817Q, U3415W and U3417W), and they all max out at 300 nits of brightness.

In terms of the other ports available, the monitor also comes with an audio line-out port (you can’t plug your headphones in here), HDMI port, AC power connector and two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one of which can handle up to 7.5W power for charging your devices.

Design

The S2719DC features slim bezels and is its thinnest at the bottom, where it measures 5.5 millimeters (.2 inches), and its thickest at the top, measuring 29mm (1.1 inches).

Meanwhile, its base is super thin in its own regard, as most of the monitor’s components and all of its ports are located on the back of the display.

But that doesn’t mean this monitor is stuck up, so to speak; in fact, it can handle a 21-degree back tilt and five-degree back tilt for a laid-back view.

Dell's S2719DC monitor is available for purchase now at Dell's online store.