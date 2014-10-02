Dell's 27-Inch WQHD Monitor Now Comes With Thin Bezel

Quietly, Dell seems to have revealed a new iteration of its 27-inch WQHD monitor. The new UltraSharp U2715H has been listed on Dell's Hong Kong webpage, and it looks like the next logical step in the evolution of this display is that it has a thinner bezel, a sleeker stand and updated I/O.

The screen is built with a 27" AH-IPS panel, which has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It has viewing angles of 178 degrees horizontally and vertically, offers a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 and has a brightness of 350 cd/m².

It is also an 8-bit panel, making it good for 16.78 million colors, and Dell has it factory-calibrated to cover 99 percent of the sRGB color space with a DeltaE < 3. Some older 27" WQHD UltraSharps had 10-bit panels for a much larger color range, although it wouldn't surprise us if a 10-bit variant were to pop up later on.

The U2715H's updated I/O interfaces include a four-port USB 3.0 hub, two HDMI inputs with MHL support, a single Mini-DisplayPort in, a single DisplayPort in, an MST DisplayPort out with support for daisy-chaining, and an audio line-out. The monitor also has support for the optional AC511 Dell Speaker Bar.

The stand on the monitor is capable of swiveling, pivoting both clockwise and counterclockwise (for an optimal multi-monitor setup thanks to the thin top bezel), and it offers 26 degrees of tilting range and a 115 mm height adjusting range.

Dell did not reveal U.S. pricing, although in Hong Kong Dollars the U2715H costs $6599, which translates to about $850 USD. Of course, we don't expect it to cost that much, as the U2713HM is listed for $799.99 on the U.S. Dell site but lands around $550 at retail. Dell did tell us that the U2715H would be available around the end of October.

