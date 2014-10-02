Trending

Dell's 27-Inch WQHD Monitor Now Comes With Thin Bezel

Dell's new 27-inch WQHD monitor brings a modern design with updated I/O interfaces.

Quietly, Dell seems to have revealed a new iteration of its 27-inch WQHD monitor. The new UltraSharp U2715H has been listed on Dell's Hong Kong webpage, and it looks like the next logical step in the evolution of this display is that it has a thinner bezel, a sleeker stand and updated I/O.

The screen is built with a 27" AH-IPS panel, which has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It has viewing angles of 178 degrees horizontally and vertically, offers a static contrast ratio of 1000:1 and has a brightness of 350 cd/m².

It is also an 8-bit panel, making it good for 16.78 million colors, and Dell has it factory-calibrated to cover 99 percent of the sRGB color space with a DeltaE < 3. Some older 27" WQHD UltraSharps had 10-bit panels for a much larger color range, although it wouldn't surprise us if a 10-bit variant were to pop up later on. 

The U2715H's updated I/O interfaces include a four-port USB 3.0 hub, two HDMI inputs with MHL support, a single Mini-DisplayPort in, a single DisplayPort in, an MST DisplayPort out with support for daisy-chaining, and an audio line-out. The monitor also has support for the optional AC511 Dell Speaker Bar.

The stand on the monitor is capable of swiveling, pivoting both clockwise and counterclockwise (for an optimal multi-monitor setup thanks to the thin top bezel), and it offers 26 degrees of tilting range and a 115 mm height adjusting range.

Dell did not reveal U.S. pricing, although in Hong Kong Dollars the U2715H costs $6599, which translates to about $850 USD. Of course, we don't expect it to cost that much, as the U2713HM is listed for $799.99 on the U.S. Dell site but lands around $550 at retail. Dell did tell us that the U2715H would be available around the end of October.

16 Comments
  • dragonsqrrl 02 October 2014 21:01
    I'd really like to see a 27 or 28" 4K Ultrasharp from Dell. Maybe there just aren't any IPS panels available in that size?
  • Snakev56 02 October 2014 21:53
    I'd really like to see a 27 or 28" 4K Ultrasharp from Dell. Maybe there just aren't any IPS panels available in that size?

    I have the 24" 4k UP2414Q and it's plenty big enough for me. Making the bezel so thin they put all the ports on the back of the monitor rendering them useless, even on mine. I'm going to plug a USB 3.0 drive into the back of my monitor? Thinner isn't always better. I'd rather a thicker bezel and put the ports on the side or bottom.
  • fuzzion 03 October 2014 01:52
    That bezel is huge.
  • soldier44 03 October 2014 03:35
    27" too small. Been on a 30 inch 2560 x 1600 for over 4 years, waiting on 4K IPS displays over 30 inches to come out not those lame attempts at 28" and TN panels no thanks.
  • dragonsqrrl 03 October 2014 04:51
    Those are already available... do you mean you're waiting for them to drop in price?
  • nitrium 03 October 2014 07:15
    How wide exactly is it, including bezel? I have only limited space.
  • N.Broekhuijsen 03 October 2014 07:22
    It's 612.7 mm (24.12 inches) wide including the bezel, if I saw that right.

  • sparkyman215 03 October 2014 11:58
    I really like this one. Do you guys think it'll drop to $400 or less? If not, what would be a good monitor like this one at that price point?
  • game junky 03 October 2014 13:45
    I am a fan of thin bezels but I don't know exactly who those ultra-wide screens are marketed for - doesn't really work for business unless you're constantly using split screen, might make sense for consumers who are browsing the web all day while watching cat videos.
    Reply
  • canadianvice 03 October 2014 15:19
    I love the idea of a thin bezel, but why has this not come to any reasonably priced monitors? I want dual monitors, and the only way I'm going to pay for that is two of the same (nothing else will work together nicely).

    I'm not sure about the rest of the world, but enthusiastic as I am about tech, I don't have $1200 to drop at once on a two monitor set.
