Dell's 27-Inch 5K Monitor Available Soon For Under $2000

Back in September, Dell announced its UltraSharp 27 Ultra HD 5K Monitor, but at that time we didn’t know all that much about it. Now, the company has published a handful of additional details, including expected street pricing.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 Ultra HD 5K Monitor goes by the model number UP2715K, and it has a resolution of 5120 by 2880 pixels. The IPS panel in the monitor offers a brightness of up to 350 cd/m2, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, and has an 8 ms gray-to-gray refresh time. It is also a 10-bit color panel capable of displaying up to 1.074 billion colors, and it covers 99 percent of the Adobe RGB space and 100 percent of the sRGB space. Both horizontal and vertical viewing angles are rated at 178 degrees.

You may wonder, what the heck is a 5K resolution good for, but the answer to that is quite simple: it will allow content creators to work on 4K content, unscaled, on part of the monitor, with the remaining screen real estate dedicated to the user interface of the editing software. It worked the same way with Full HD (1920 x 1080) and QHD (2560 x 1440), and just as 4K is four times the Full HD resolution, this 5K monitor has four times the QHD resolution.

Of course, you can’t drive the display at 60 Hz with a single DisplayPort interface – you’ll need two, or simply upscale 4K content, which defeats the purpose of this monitor. Next to the two DisplayPort interfaces, Dell also packed the monitor with a single Mini-DisplayPort interface, a five-port USB 3.0 hub, and a media card reader. Two 16 W Harman Kardon speakers are also integrated into the monitor, and naturally there is support for VESA mounting.

While in September Dell announced that the monitor would cost $2,499, the company now informed us that it expects the monitor to have a street price below $2000, which isn’t actually all that surprising: Dell’s MSRP prices are often a couple notches above street prices. For that money, you also get a three-year limited warranty that includes Dell’s Premium Panel Guarantee, which allows a free panel replacement if there is as little as even one bright pixel. That’s a mighty good warranty for a monitor with almost fifteen million pixels.

