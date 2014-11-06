Trending

Dell's 27-Inch 5K Monitor Available Soon For Under $2000

By

Dell's Up2715K monitor has a 5K resolution and will be available in December for less than $2000.

Back in September, Dell announced its UltraSharp 27 Ultra HD 5K Monitor, but at that time we didn’t know all that much about it. Now, the company has published a handful of additional details, including expected street pricing.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 Ultra HD 5K Monitor goes by the model number UP2715K, and it has a resolution of 5120 by 2880 pixels. The IPS panel in the monitor offers a brightness of up to 350 cd/m2, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, and has an 8 ms gray-to-gray refresh time. It is also a 10-bit color panel capable of displaying up to 1.074 billion colors, and it covers 99 percent of the Adobe RGB space and 100 percent of the sRGB space. Both horizontal and vertical viewing angles are rated at 178 degrees.

You may wonder, what the heck is a 5K resolution good for, but the answer to that is quite simple: it will allow content creators to work on 4K content, unscaled, on part of the monitor, with the remaining screen real estate dedicated to the user interface of the editing software. It worked the same way with Full HD (1920 x 1080) and QHD (2560 x 1440), and just as 4K is four times the Full HD resolution, this 5K monitor has four times the QHD resolution.

Of course, you can’t drive the display at 60 Hz with a single DisplayPort interface – you’ll need two, or simply upscale 4K content, which defeats the purpose of this monitor. Next to the two DisplayPort interfaces, Dell also packed the monitor with a single Mini-DisplayPort interface, a five-port USB 3.0 hub, and a media card reader. Two 16 W Harman Kardon speakers are also integrated into the monitor, and naturally there is support for VESA mounting.

While in September Dell announced that the monitor would cost $2,499, the company now informed us that it expects the monitor to have a street price below $2000, which isn’t actually all that surprising: Dell’s MSRP prices are often a couple notches above street prices. For that money, you also get a three-year limited warranty that includes Dell’s Premium Panel Guarantee, which allows a free panel replacement if there is as little as even one bright pixel. That’s a mighty good warranty for a monitor with almost fifteen million pixels.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ninjawithagun 06 November 2014 14:54
    LMAO! Let me know when the price is below $1000, and I might think about buying it...might...
    Reply
  • zubikov 06 November 2014 14:57
    or just get the new retina iMac for $2500, which will prob be a better monitor that already includes a desktop inside of it? No brainer.
    Reply
  • condorxiii 06 November 2014 15:37
    Here's the thing, I'm not a common poster but I love reading Tom's articles and I feel that 90% of posters don't understand the market and purpose of half the products reviewed. They immediately respond with "that's too expensive" or "why doesn't it have ______" not understanding that this is "almost" a first-to-market product CLEARLY designed for a niche market.

    Please don't comment on how Dell needs to sell a Professional grade panel, 5K, 10-bit panel with 99% adobe color spectrum CLEARLY designed and marketed to professional editors, cinematographers, and photographers, with a use case for AutoCAD, for less than $1000 or how it doesn't have 60 fps or how you won't be able to game on it because of input lag. All of those things are irrelevant to this product.

    I am aware that the trolls will come, but for all the true Tom's fans that value the different markets and understand that these products have niches, I personally would love to here your comments on this product :).
    Reply
  • dgingeri 06 November 2014 18:00
    Where the heck is the U3415w? I've been hearing about it for months, while this one is already listed on Dell's site for $2500. I would prefer the U3415w over this one.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 06 November 2014 18:05
    Sorry Condor, but if it DOES have noticeable input lag content creators will notice. And they will bitch. Let's hope dell can get that sorted before they hit the shelves.
    Reply
  • Bondfc11 06 November 2014 18:47
    I have no use for it, but I am sure plenty of folks who you don't hear from that much on tech sites will. I will say the 4K+ thing is already old. I am so sorry panel manufacturers that we never drank the 3D Koolaid! Really and truly sorry! Please stop telling me I have to have 4K+ when I really don't.
    Reply
  • condorxiii 06 November 2014 19:11
    Sorry Condor, but if it DOES have noticeable input lag content creators will notice. And they will bitch. Let's hope dell can get that sorted before they hit the shelves.

    8ms gray-to-gray is not a problem for professional use cases. Not even close.
    Reply
  • M0j0jojo 06 November 2014 21:31
    I wanna see a Hitlers reaction to recently buying a 4k Swift ROG, and then hearing about the release of 5k. 4K blu-ray haven't even come out yet, and people are already jumping to 5k, theres no point in buying this, even for media production.
    Reply
  • drezzz 06 November 2014 23:40
    DisplayPort 1.3?
    Reply
  • eklipz330 07 November 2014 00:22
    this is PERFECT for 4k media production. read the damn article.
    Reply