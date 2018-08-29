Dell Updates XPS 13 2-in-1 with Amber Lake

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell is giving the XPS 13 2-in-1, the convertible version of its flagship notebook, a slight upgrade. It’s getting Intel’s new eighth-gen Y-series CPUs, codename “Amber Lake.” It will start at $999.99 when it releases on Sept. 11.

Starting Price $999.99 CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y, i7-8500Y RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-1866MHz Storage 128GB SATA SSD, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 or 1920 x 1080 touchscreen display Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB-C 3.1, microSD card reader, headset jack, Noble lock slot Size 12 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches Weight 2.7 pounds

Beyond the new processors, however, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is largely the same. It will come with either a 1920 x 1080 or 3200 x 1800 touchscreen display, up to 1TB of SSD storage (SATA for the 128GB version, PCIe NVMe for anything higher) and up to 16GB of RAM.

This is the first refresh for the XPS 13 2-in-1 since its launch at the beginning of 2017. The last one was tiny and had impressive speakers, but we’re hoping that the new one has longer battery life. While the XPS 15 2-in-1 used a “MagLev” keyboard that used magnets for better typing despite low travel, the 13-inch model is sticking with a standard keyboard.

We look forward to testing the XPS 13 2-in-1 — and the Y-series processors inside — when they hit our bench in September.