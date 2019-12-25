Post-Christmas Laptop Deal: Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 Now Just $799

If you wanted a notebook and didn't get one as a gift, here's a great deal on one you can get for yourself, Dell's industry-leading XPS 13. The XPS 13 is widely-regarded as the pinnacle of ultrabook excellence. This 13-inch notebook weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts over 12 hours on a charge when you have its default, 1080p non-touch screen. It also has a slew of attractive features such as a nearly-bezel free display and a luxurious soft-touch deck (on the silver / gold models).

While the XPS 13 typically starts at less than $900 for a stripped-down model with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a paltry 128GB SSD, you usually have to pay a lot more than $1,200 to get it with a decent processor, RAM and storage. However, right now, Dell.com has a configuration of the XPS 13 with a Core i7-8565U "Whiskey Lake" CPU, 8GBB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $799 reduced from $1,368 (use coupon code 50OFF699). This model is in the silver color and has the bright, 1080p screen which, in Laptop Mag's tests, hit a brilliant 375 nits. Dell says this model has the webcam above the screen, which is a new feature in 2019 (prior models had a "nosecam" in the bottom bezel.

If 256GB of storage sounds like too little for you, note that the XPS 13 has user-upgradeable storage so you can buy an aftermarket NVMe SSD if you find yourself running out of space.

Because this Dell XPS 13 has a "Whiskey Lake" Core i7-8565U CPUs, it is not quite as fast as the brand-new Dell XPS 13 with a Comet Lake, Core i7-10710U CPU that we recently reviewed.

However, this generation of the Dell XPS 13, model 9380, is still plenty fast and power-efficient. The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the thinnest laptops on the market, at just 0.6 inches thick.

