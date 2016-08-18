Launch Trailer For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' Arrives, Developers Still Working On DX12 Support

After a long delay in production, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming out next week, but that didn’t stop Square Enix and Eidos Montreal from releasing the launch trailer for the game today.
In addition to showing more of humanity’s divide between the augmented and “Natural" citizens, you get to see some of Adam Jensen’s new abilities. You can also see how he can take on multiple situations through aggression or stealth. However, the looming conflict surrounding augmented humans is the driving force of the story, and Jensen must investigate a new conspiracy before it escalates into another global catastrophe.
Despite the hype surrounding the launch, the developers delivered some bad news at the end of the day yesterday. Initially, DirectX 12 support was to be available at launch, but the studio needs more time for “extra work and optimizations.” However, you won’t have to wait long for the DirectX 12 patch to arrive. According to the developers, it should be available sometime during the week of September 5.
Hope you guys can get a performance review in soon too so we can see what kind of hardware it takes to play this properly.
The pre-released gameplay video looks good but it is preliminary. I am going to wait till the price comes down at least 10 dollars before I order it.
Games can get pre-release rewards from big game shows like E3 or others such as best in show etc.
Good. I feel better now. I really want the game to be good.
Developers wouldn't be using DX12 if it was "fake". Ditto for it's low-level Vulkan counterpart. Not to mention that it's been proven to boost performance and/or provide the potential for better graphics on the same hardware, depending on how developers utilize it. There's existing games that provide this evidence, and it benefits Nvidia and AMD alike (though late-gen GCN architecture seems to benefit a bit more as a %). Now whether or not Eidos Montreal's upcoming DX12 renderpath is good or not remains to be seen. But that doesn't reflect on DX12 as an API.
You know, I'm not sure why I bother. You're either willfully ignorant or trolling, and in either case nothing I say will matter to you.
Games will get better with DX12 as time goes on. It's actually a very, VERY significant thing for the gaming community but it's too much to explain in short here.
I suggest you read up on DX12, Vulkan (even Mantle) before you show your ignorance elsewhere.
The game is available at 25% discount on Greenmangaming