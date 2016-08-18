Launch Trailer For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided' Arrives, Developers Still Working On DX12 Support

After a long delay in production, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming out next week, but that didn’t stop Square Enix and Eidos Montreal from releasing the launch trailer for the game today.

In addition to showing more of humanity’s divide between the augmented and “Natural" citizens, you get to see some of Adam Jensen’s new abilities. You can also see how he can take on multiple situations through aggression or stealth. However, the looming conflict surrounding augmented humans is the driving force of the story, and Jensen must investigate a new conspiracy before it escalates into another global catastrophe.

Despite the hype surrounding the launch, the developers delivered some bad news at the end of the day yesterday. Initially, DirectX 12 support was to be available at launch, but the studio needs more time for “extra work and optimizations.” However, you won’t have to wait long for the DirectX 12 patch to arrive. According to the developers, it should be available sometime during the week of September 5.