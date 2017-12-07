'Devil May Cry HD Collection' Comes To PC, Consoles

If you want to catch up on the Devil May Cry series, you might want to consider picking up the recently announced Devil May Cry HD Collection when it comes out in March 2018.

The bundle contains the first three installments in the series: Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition. This will be the first time that the original game and the sequel will come to PC. The special variant of Devil May Cry 3, which is already available on Steam, included Vergil as a playable character as well as extra game modes. The other two games in the franchise, Devil May Cry 4 and DMC: Devil May Cry are not included in the collection, but they are also available on Steam as well.

Diehard fans might notice that a similar HD collection of the same three games was available for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. However, PC players will get to experience the game with improved visuals for the first time.

The announcement marks Capcom’s second major entry into the news cycle this week. On Monday, the company announced Mega Man 11. In addition, previous titles in the franchise are coming to current platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, in the form of multiple collection bundles.

The new Devil May Cry HD Collection arrives on March 13, 2018 for $30.