It's Official, 'Dirt Rally' Coming To Oculus Rift Next Week (Updated: Available Now)

Update, 9:94am PT, July 11, 2016: The Dirt Rally VR update is now available through Steam and the full game can be purchased on the Oculus Home store. If you own Dirt Rally on Steam, you're in for a 10.2GB update. Be prepared to download 39GB for the full game though the Oculus Home store.
Original Story
The action-packed racing of Codemaster’s Dirt Rally is about to get a whole lot more real. Next week, the rallycross racing game will be updated with official VR support. Dirt Rally will also be available on the Oculus Home store.
If you’re a Dirt Rally fan, you likely knew this was coming already. When the game was first announced, Codemasters said that it would eventually support VR, and for a time, you could play the game with a Rift DK2, but support was never official. The company didn’t stop working towards official VR support, though, and as recently as April, Dirt Rally Chief Game Designer Paul Coleman confirmed on Twitter that official support was coming “but that it takes time.”
Well, it appears that time has come. Nvidia let the cat out of the bag with the release of the Dirt Rally VR Game Ready driver that was released earlier this week, but now it’s official. Codemasters is releasing the VR patch for Dirt Rally on Monday, July 11. If you plan to try this one out, be warned: Codemasters said the experience is quite intense.
“For those of you with kits in their homes or on their way, it’s time to buckle up – because if you thought Dirt Rally was a bumpy ride before, you’re going to feel it more than ever,” said Christina McGrath from Codemasters. “When we’ve been playing it the office, we’ve had people flinching, leaning and screaming in their rigs, so we can safely say: Get ready to have your senses assaulted.”
Codemasters said that the VR patch will be a free update for everyone who owns the PC version of the game. Dirt Rally will also make its debut on the Oculus Home store at the same time. The company didn’t say how much the game will sell for on Oculus’s store, but Dirt Rally is $59.99 on Steam right now, so we expect a comparable price.
>owns the PC version of the game.
Will this work on the Vive directly, or with ReVive? HTC has put me off with their terrible support, but I'm not looking to get a Rift unless they solve the touch controller occlusion problem, maybe with a 4-camera setup.
Formula cars in Project Cars VR are already amazing. That would be incredible.
I can't imagine not seeing VR implemented in most VR games going forward. Might how to wait for the next F1 installment though.
Yeah I also don't see how you'd make a VR game without VR being implemented in the game. :p
Jokes aside, racing games are an obvious early target for VR, because the games don't have to be modified much to provide a really compelling VR experience.
As for F1, I guess it depends what deals they're involved in on the console side. Microsoft might not be happy about stuff going VR when all they have is a $3000 AR devkit.
It's been a long week. I meant racing games, but I think you got that.
Microsoft isn't worried. I tried Hololens for the first time yesterday and got a taste of what's to come. In a couple years when they can bring the price down, it will be amazing.