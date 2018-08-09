Trending

Discord Enters the Game-Selling Business

By

Source: Discord

It seems Discord isn't content to let Valve imitate many of its features in the new Steam Chat, because the gamer-focused communications platform is fighting back with the new Discord Store, which augments the Nitro subscription offering and establishes yet another storefront for video games. The new offering is still in beta--it's rolling out to 50,000 of the service's Canadian users today--but its ambitions are already clear.

This new storefront will take various forms. Discord emphasized the addition of "golden games" people might have missed to Nitro, the $5 monthly subscription that offers various perks in exchange for supporting the otherwise free platform's development, in a blog post about the new store. Companies are starting to bring the subscription model of movies, books and music to games; Discord is capitalizing on that shift.

Not that signing up for Nitro will be the only way to get new games via Discord. That's where the Discord Store comes in. The company said it wants to launch "a curated game store experience similar to one of those cozy neighborhood book shops with recommendations about the hottest and newest games from us to you." That emphasis on curation would help the Discord Store differentiate itself from larger platforms like Steam.

Developers will get 70 percent of the revenues drawn from sales in the Discord Store, which is the same amount they'd receive from Valve or Apple if they sold their game via Steam or the App Store. Some devs will also receive direct support from Discord thanks to the new "First On Discord" initiative, which will help publish indie games in exchange for timed exclusivity, and the company said most will stay on its platform for 90 days.

All of that could become hard to manage--especially when you consider that many games are launched from something like Steam, Origin, Battle.net, or similar apps. Discord is betting that won't be a problem, though, because it's also introducing a Game Library that can automatically scan your system for games and open them and their corresponding launcher right from the existing Discord app, no hassle required.

Discord said in its announcement that it now has more than 150 million users. That's a lot of people who rely on the service to voice chat with friends playing the same game, socialize with people who have similar interests, and keep up with the gaming industry's latest gossip.

It makes sense, then, for the company to sell games that interest those people. Offering access to select titles could increase the number of people who sign up for Nitro, and selling individual games could also let Discord monetize the many people who can't or won't pay a monthly fee. Twitch did essentially the same thing in 2017 when it launched Twitch Games Commerce to make it easy to buy games you see on stream.

Discord is making a lot of changes with the introduction of the Discord Store. But the way it's approached them, from looking to help people experience games they missed and offering a curated selection of games to making it easy to launch anything on your system, highlights exactly why so many people like it. Discord knows what gamers want, and so far, it's managed to give it to them in a way other companies haven't.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • termathor 09 August 2018 15:09
    What next ? Twitter selling games ? Facebook ? Google ? Yahoo ? Linkedin ?

    We don't need 100+ platforms, really .
    Reply
  • derekullo 09 August 2018 15:17
    Facebook already sells games.

    The price is your soul ... personal information.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 09 August 2018 16:58
    Yeah, all of these platforms coming up & the many subscription services -it's becoming too much. A few are nice, but too many is too many. Consumers are now paying more for less unique content as all of these subscription services add up.

    I'm not sure why Discord thinks they can break into Steam's platform at the same profit arrangement. I would think anyone wanting to become a successful platform would need to keep their cut below Steam's 30% - so 25% or lower would be enticing for developers.
    Reply
  • rantoc 09 August 2018 18:13
    I love steam but lately its been flooded with low quality "games" that forces me to spend time to look for the good stuff and its getting progressively worse. Valve needs to step up the bar on quality to be able to sell on their platform or at-least separate the 50% crapware (IE thoose indie's that don't give a shit about their product) from the real games (aaa + indie who cares about their products) or i can definitely can see myself leave steam in the future.
    Reply
  • canadianvice 09 August 2018 18:42
    I really see no reason I'd be interested. I don't like monopoly, but there's something to be said for boot times when I'm only loading steam...
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 09 August 2018 18:43
    meh, I only game on high end consoles, but good luck to them taking on the giant that Steam has become
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 09 August 2018 23:22
    21218181 said:
    I really see no reason I'd be interested. I don't like monopoly, but there's something to be said for boot times when I'm only loading steam...

    you know your PC is bad when you still worry about boottimes in 2018
    Reply
  • milkod2001 10 August 2018 08:31
    30% cut is way too big. If they want to be successful it must be 20% max. otherwise why would developers bother to leave Steam for it?
    Reply
  • Yuka 10 August 2018 09:28
    What the hell are you all going on about here?

    It AMAZING that more companies decide to give games distributions a try. The market, as it stands, is currently dominated by Steam and Origin (PC) and in the wider picture, AppleStore and Google Play Store.

    Discord will fill a nice gap in-between and, if what they've been doing so far reflects in that, they will do just fine.

    And remember: more competition is ALWAYS good.

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • randomizer 10 August 2018 11:08
    With this many stores and game clients we might as well go back to swapping optical discs.
    Reply