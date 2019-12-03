Dremel Kit With 100 Accessories $150 off, Now Only $93. Three Attachments, Too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going right now with this Dremel kit, which usually retails for $243.00, but now is only $93.00 with free delivery for Prime members. It also comes with 100 accessories and three attachments, including a Flex Shaft attachment.

It really doesn't matter if you're a professional modder or an on-again-off-again PC builder, a quality Dremel kit is indispensable if you need to hack your way out of a tough spot. This rotary tool has a variable speed range from 5,000- to 35,000-RPM to give you much-needed control over your Dremiling action, and it also features a quick-change mechanism to ease changing out those 100 accessories that come in the kit.

Dremel Gift Kit with 100 Accessories: was $243.99, now $93 @ Amazon

This Dremel kit comes with over 100 accessories to tackle nearly any task, including the handy Flax Shaft attachment, and the rotary tool has a variable speed setting to give you some touch on those delicate projects. View Deal

Accessories include a micro-sander, wood carvers, routers, grinders and polishers, and the kit has three attachments just for good measure. That tough spot you thought you couldn't reach? Connect the Flex Shaft attachment and, odds are, you'll finally be able to reach it.

If that healthy ration of accessories isn't enough, rest assured, this kit is compatible with all Dremel accessories and attachments. You also get a nifty carrying case, but you'll have to act fast: This deal ends in five hours from the time of publication.

If you're after other smoking deals, head over to our Cyber Monday Tech deals page for all the latest.