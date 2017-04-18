Eizo Unveils ColorEdge Prominence Monitor With Full HDR, DCI-4K

Eizo announced that its new ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 monitor with Full HDR and a DCI-4K (4096x2160) resolution will debut later this year.

The company said the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 features the first LCD display to boast a 1,000,000:1 typical contrast ratio. Panasonic might take issue with that claim--it announced in November 2016 that it created the "industry's first" IPS LCD display with that contrast ratio. Samples of the display tech were set to ship in January. Claims of novelty aside, it seems like LCD displays will soon rival their OLED counterparts in this area.

Eizo made another claim to fame with the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145: The company said the monitor is the first to "overcome the severe drawbacks of other HDR technologies that are available in the market today." Here's what it said about two of those drawbacks in its press release:

ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) is equipped in other HDR OLED monitors and limits the monitor’s ability to display lighter scenes with tones over a specific range in order to prolong the device’s lifetime. This causes those light areas to appear dimmer and the color duller as a result. Local dimming uses an area control backlight system which adjusts the brightness in sections of the screen depending on the content displayed. However, when an object on the screen falls outside of the area of the backlight that is adjusted, a 'halo' effect appears, making it impossible to achieve full color accuracy in smaller details.

The ColorEdge Prominence CG3145 is said to sidestep both of those issues to "ensure users always see accurate colors and brightness in every pixel." Eizo said the monitor will support two gamma curves used for HDR video creation--hybrid-log gamma (HGL) often used for live broadcasts and perceptual quantization (PQ) for other video content--and that it has made those curves an available option to other monitors in its CG Series.

You can judge the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145's performance for yourself at the NAB Show 2017 in Las Vegas from April 24-27. Eizo said the monitor will make its commercial debut "in late 2017." The company didn't offer details about the ColorEdge Prominence CG3145's price.