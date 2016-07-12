Trending

EKWB’s Latest Water Block Turns Your RX 480 Into A Single Slot Card

By

EK Water Blocks recently teased that it would be launching a water block for AMD’s RX 480 GPU. Now we know the details about the EK-FC RX-480 water block, and now that AMD has addressed the voltage issues with a new driver you might actually be able to make use of it.

EK Water Blocks launched the EK-FC RX-480 water block in four different variants. You can get the block in EKWB’s typical nickel-plated electrolytic copper with a clear acrylic top, or with a black Acetal top. Unlike many of EKWB’s recent releases, the RX 480 water block will also be available in bare electrolytic copper with both the clear and Acetal top options.

As with all of EKWB’s GPU blocks of late, the EK-FC RX-480 makes direct contact with the GPU, VRMS and memory modules, and passes fluid directly over those contact points. EKWB also designed the blocks with its split-flow cooling engine, which offers low restriction water flow that is suitable for low powered pumps.

AMD's card only has one row of I/O ports, so when you install a water block the graphics card effectively becomes a single slot solution. In the past, EK offered single slot bracket replacements for the R9 Fury series, but the brackets aren't listed on the EK Webshop anymore. EKWB is advertising the single slot capability, so we expect to see the brackets return to the webshop in the future.

The EK-FC RX-480 blocks are available to purchase now through the EK Webshop and EKWB’s partner reseller network. The nickel plated blocks will set you back $117.99. You can save a few bucks with the bare copper blocks, which sell for $109.99. EKWB said that backplates would be available in both black and nickel in the coming weeks. 

Update, 6/12/16, 12:50pm PT: It turns out, the single slot bracket is included with the water block at no extra charge.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • urbanj 12 July 2016 18:47
    Nice space saver for mini-ITX and mATX builds :)
  • Matt_550 12 July 2016 19:16
    I'd be interested to see how this sells since AMD already throttled the card because of voltage and not heat. No real reason to upgrade the cooling when you have no voltage headroom for an overclock. This might be sweet on the AIB 480's though.
  • bak0n 12 July 2016 19:40
    Uh. with the inlet / outlet sitting horizontally how does that save space for an ITX case with a single slot? Spun 180 degrees it'd interfere with my CPU unless I plumbed that as well. :(
  • cfortney 12 July 2016 20:45
    I've never understood the market here. $100 water block for a budget aimed GPU? If I'm going to spend $350 on a new GPU, why would I get an RX 480?
  • Quixit 12 July 2016 20:57
    18267596 said:
    Uh. with the inlet / outlet sitting horizontally how does that save space for an ITX case with a single slot? Spun 180 degrees it'd interfere with my CPU unless I plumbed that as well. :(

    No one buys $100 water blocks for their GPUs if they're not already water-cooling their CPU. Generally, if you're going to pay the money for a custom water-cooling loop you're going to have everything plumbed in to it.
  • RedJaron 12 July 2016 20:58
    18267596 said:
    Uh. with the inlet / outlet sitting horizontally how does that save space for an ITX case with a single slot? Spun 180 degrees it'd interfere with my CPU unless I plumbed that as well. :(
    EK's port are drilled on both sides and come with two threaded plugs. You can set your in and out wherever you want.


    18267911 said:
    I've never understood the market here. $100 water block for a budget aimed GPU? If I'm going to spend $350 on a new GPU, why would I get an RX 480?
    These are strictly for space-constrained builds, which normally have a price premium associated with it. ITX boards tend to be pricier than a comparably-featured full size or mATX board. Good SFX power supplies are also more expensive than ATX power supplies of the same wattage and quality.

    It's a small market, but it's there.
  • Kenneth Barker 12 July 2016 22:27
    I feel if someone is rocking a custom open loop water cooling rig. The 480 is the last card they would have on their minds. I am not sure what market this is focused at
  • G0nz0 13 July 2016 02:26
    @urbanj yeah until u consider that now u need a pump,u need to route your tubing, fit a radiator, a drain, a fill port etc. your better off just keeping the air cooler for a tiny build cause its a pita to fit all the watercooling stuff in a small form factor
  • none12345 13 July 2016 03:49
    I think its retarded to water cool a $200 card....But....

    Man is that a tiny card when its got a water block on it. So much power in such a tiny card.
  • milkod2001 13 July 2016 10:21
    Quite pointless to water cool rx 480 for $120 extra for parts. It would make more sense to spend $120 to get 1070 with much better performance.
