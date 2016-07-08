Trending

Play And Own 'Elite Dangerous: Arena' For Free This Weekend (On PC) (Updated)

Update, 7/8/2016, 2:14 p.m. PDT: Added a link to the Frontier Store in the Where To Buy section.

For the weekend, Frontier Developments is offering free access to PC players to try out Elite Dangerousplayer versus player variant called Elite Dangerous: Arena. In fact, anyone who downloads Elite Dangerous: Arena this weekend gets to keep their copy for free.

The game first came out earlier this year as a standalone title, separate from the expansive universe of Elite Dangerous. Players can choose from four different ships that specialize in speed, defense or attack. There are four levels to choose from, and you can play in free for all, team deathmatch or capture the flag gameplay modes.

The free period ends on Monday, July 11 at 10 am PDT. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like there are any plans for a similar free event for Xbox One players. However, it’s still available on the Xbox One store for the low price of $7.49.

NameElite Dangerous: Arena
TypeSpace Simulator, Shooter
DeveloperFrontier Developments
PublisherFrontier Developments
PlatformsWindows, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Xbox One
Where To BuyFrontier StoreSteamXbox One Store
Release DateFebruary 16, 2016

  • kyle382 08 July 2016 17:09
    Can you join squads of friends and participate in small->medium fleet battles in this game yet? Is arena supposed to fill that void?
    Reply
  • SVstorm 08 July 2016 18:16
    If your going to include a where to buy for the game you should have linked frontier's site too. You dont have to get it from steam.
    Reply
  • joshyboy82 10 July 2016 03:59
    You didn't include Frontier's site. So I still don't know what you're talking about. Steam, I have that, and all my info is in it. Also I only open one program to run my games, and you're telling me it's cool to open a different program to run this one game that I may not play after an hour.
    Reply
  • jeremy2020 11 July 2016 22:02
    This trend of people taking games then making a second game by taking one small part of the game and selling that..is...well, it's a trend. That's about all I can say about it.
    Reply