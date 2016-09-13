Enermax' D.F. Vegas Fans Are Self-Cleaning, Lit Up Like Christmas Trees

Cleaning case fans can be a real pain, so it’s always nice to see manufacturers make fans that don’t need as much maintenance. Enermax’ new 120mm D.F. Vegas and D.F. Vegas Duo both come with a self-cleaning feature. In April, Enermax outed the D.F. Pressure fans, but those are pressure optimized; the new D.F. Vegas fans are all-around case fans with fancy lighting effects.

The self-cleaning feature works by spinning the fan blades in reverse at maximum speed for 10 seconds upon startup. This should work great if you’re someone who switches your PC off every night, but won’t be any help if you’re not. Nevertheless, if too much dust does build up, the fan blades are also detachable for easy cleaning.

Enermax also equipped the new fans with its adjustable peak speed (APS) feature, which allows you to switch between 1,100, 1,300, and 1,500 RPM top speeds. Whichever you choose, the minimum fan speed will always be 800 RPM, and the range is controlled through a PWM signal.

The D.F. Vegas fans come with 12 LEDs and five lighting modes, whereas the D.F. Vegas Duo come with 24 LEDs and 13 lighting modes.

Enermax did not specify pricing yet but did say that both models will be on shelves by the end of the month.